Independent Coffee Shops Celebrate Milestones With Help From Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success Consulting Program

"Without Crimson Cup, we would have struggled getting started. We knew nothing beforehand about making coffee and espresso – we were just following a dream," - Stephanie Miller, co-owner of Sandstone Coffee House and Coffee in the Valley in Ohio.

Leading the Way in Coffee Shop Success

As part of the October celebrations, True North Coffee in Burlington, Massachusetts, leads the pack with 15 years of success, celebrating its anniversary on Oct. 8. Java Java in Johns Island, South Carolina, follows closely behind, marking 12 years on Oct. 15, while Dell's Homemade Ice-creams in Powell, Ohio, celebrates 10 years on Oct. 8.

Other coffee shops marking anniversaries this month include Stonewall Coffee, LLC, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, celebrating eight years on Oct. 20, and 1971 Grinders Coffee House in Ogden, Utah, marking six years on Oct. 5. Crazy Llama in Webb City, Missouri, joins in with six years of success on Oct. 12.

Huntingburg Grind Coffee & Tea (formerly Kim's Koffee) in Huntingburg, Indiana, and Hawthorn Tree Coffee in Carlinville, Illinois, both celebrate five years, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 10, respectively. Kahvi in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, hits four years on Oct. 9, while Cup O' Joy Coffee Barn in Edgerton, Ohio, marks its third year on Oct. 1.

Newer businesses Sandstone Coffee in Amherst, Ohio, and Gateway Coffee Company LLC in Creve Coeur, Missouri, are both celebrating two years, with anniversaries on Oct. 3 and Oct. 14.

Sandstone Coffee House: A Homecoming and Second Location

Sean and Stephanie Miller's journey from elementary school teacher and accountant to successful coffee shop owners began with a dream – and some help from Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting team. After opening Coffee in the Valley in Valley City, Ohio, in 2019, they're now celebrating the second anniversary of their second location, Sandstone Coffee House in Amherst, which opened in 2022.

"We both grew up in the Lorain area, and this is home," Stephanie said. "It's good to come back to our roots."

The Millers' story began when they spotted a former bank for sale in Valley City and joked about buying it. A few months later, they were on their way to opening Coffee in the Valley.

"To achieve our dream, we turned to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program," Stephanie said. "Without Crimson Cup, we would have struggled getting started. We knew nothing beforehand about making coffee and espresso – we were just following a dream."

Expanding Success With Sandstone Coffee House

After three years of growth at Coffee in the Valley, the Millers expanded to a new location in downtown Amherst.

"At Sandstone, we're duplicating what made us successful in Valley City – top-notch coffee, friendly service, and a varied menu," Stephanie said. "We offer pastries, breakfast and lunch options, sandwiches, soups, and more."

Consistency has been key to their expansion. Crimson Cup's hands-on training, held at both shops just before opening, ensures drinks taste the same at both locations. "One customer commented that our drinks taste the same at both shops, and she loves that," Stephanie said.

Although managing two locations presents challenges – like keeping inventory stocked and being present at both stores – Stephanie says the opportunity to serve two communities makes it worthwhile.

"We get to know so many people!" she said. "We open for events, display local art, and host poetry readings. It's amazing to see how much we can contribute."

Crimson Cup: A Key Partner in Their Journey

Throughout their journey, the Millers have relied on Crimson Cup's support. From the 7 Steps program to ongoing consulting, the couple credits Crimson Cup for their success.

"Without them, I'm not sure we'd still be open – let alone have a second location," Stephanie said. "They have an amazing staff that's extremely supportive and responsive. Our orders come on time and have had almost no mistakes in the three and a half years we've worked with them."

Now with two thriving coffee shops, Stephanie offers advice for aspiring coffee shop owners: "I would highly recommend Crimson Cup. They've been partners in our success from day one."

The Power Behind Their Success

Since 1991, Crimson Cup has supported over 300 entrepreneurs in more than 30 states, helping them transform their coffee shop dreams into thriving, community-driven businesses. Through its 7 Steps to Success program, coffee shop owners receive guidance from concept to growth while ensuring their businesses reflect the unique character of their local communities.

Greg Ubert encourages aspiring coffee shop owners to reach out for support. "Seeing these independent coffee shops grow and become such vital parts of their communities is why we do what we do," he said. "Our 7 Steps program equips owners with everything they need to build a successful business and make a real difference in their towns."

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first point of contact for those considering starting a coffee shop. "If you've ever dreamed of owning your own coffee house, we'd love to help you get there," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality, and we're here to do the same for you."

Fullerton can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 1-888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2024, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. The program helps new owners write a strong coffee shop business plan and calculate startup costs in their local community.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Easton Town Center and near The Ohio State University campus. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, [email protected], https://www.crimsoncup.com

