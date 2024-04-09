Independent Distributor Smith Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Achieving ISO 27001 certification is just the first milestone in our comprehensive information-security strategy, and through these efforts, we will continue to ensure ours and our customers' data remains private and secure. Post this

ISO/IEC 27001 emphasizes a three-pronged approach to security management, which requires careful, ongoing verification of Smith's people, policies, and technological infrastructure. With the certification in place, the company will continue to develop and update its critical information-security policies and follow best practices and principles outlined within the standard to ensure the protection of Smith's data.

"Cybercrime is on the rise, and affected companies can see millions of dollars in damage as a result of a single data breach," said Mike Mercado, Chief Information Security Officer at Smith. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is just the first milestone in our comprehensive information-security strategy, and through these efforts, we will continue to ensure ours and our customers' data remains private and secure."

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

