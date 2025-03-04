Independent Faith Film "40: The Temptation of Christ" Experiences Unexpected Resurgence on Amazon Prime, Climbing to #3 in the US

"To see it now resurface on its own after relative obscurity and find its way into this sphere—it's just a beautiful moment and a testament to our faith." – Douglas James Vail, Filmmaker Post this

"This was always a labor of love," says Douglas Vail, the filmmaker. "We didn't have independent funding. I funded the film myself out of my own pocket. I put my life savings on the line to make this story happen." Vail notes that the distribution process was challenging, with no financial return on his investment. "I can't look at the bank account anymore. That's not the way this movie shook out. But to see it now resurface on its own after relative obscurity and find its way into this sphere—it's just a beautiful moment and a testament to our faith. To be like the mustard seed. This is exactly what it is. This is a perfect example of that."

Faithworks Pictures, Vail's production company, focuses on creating films that glorify God. "I'm just thankful for God to allow it to happen for the journey. And I just pray for more opportunities to contribute in this way," Vail adds.

You can check out the COMPLETE FILM FOR FREE on AMAZON PRIME right now by clicking here.

You can also check out the trailer on Youtube right now by clicking here.

Faithworks Pictures welcomes collaboration with other artists through their website www.faithworkspictures.com or via email at [email protected].

