Independent Judicial Report Confirms BACtrack View Meets Daubert and Frye Standards for Courtroom Use

Multiple Layers of Evidence, Trusted by Courts

BACtrack View pairs a police-grade, fuel cell breathalyzer with a smartphone app to deliver sobriety test results in real-time.

Unlike other alcohol testing methods, BACtrack View delivers courtroom-ready evidence with multiple verification and security safeguards.

Each test is time-stamped and location stamped (through optional GPS location sharing); secured through encrypted transmission and unique device identifiers, and stored with an audit trail and chain-of-custody record.

BACtrack View has also built security features into its alcohol monitoring software, including:

CLEARview™ - Monitors receive a high-quality video (with audio) of every test, in action, so they can clearly see that the correct person is taking the test

FACEdetect™ - Tests are blocked if no face, or more than one, is detected

SOLOguard™ - Tests are blocked if more than one Bluetooth breathalyzer is detected

As the JSI report notes:"Beyond scientific accuracy, the evidentiary value of the BACtrack View platform is enhanced by technological features… including time-stamped results, geolocation data, and video verification… These features support chain-of-custody requirements necessary for admissibility in evidentiary proceedings."

This layered approach shows how BACtrack View evidence stands up in court — and has already been admitted in cases across the US and Canada.

BACtrack View: Built for Courts. Loved by People.

These findings reflect the lived experiences of thousands of BACtrack View users across the U.S. and Canada who rely on the platform for courtroom-ready evidence of sobriety. Attorneys, judges, parents, and individuals alike have leveraged BACtrack View in child custody disputes and probation monitoring.

Jessica, a Monitor in a custody case, described how BACtrack View gave her the evidence she needed to keep her children safe (watch Jessica's BACtrack View story):

"For the last five years, we have not had to go back to court. I have not had to talk to my lawyers at all… because the BACtrack View has worked to make sure that every time [my ex] had custody of the kids, that she was sober when she was with them."

Deidre, a Tester and ER nurse, shared how BACtrack View supported both her recovery and her custody case (watch Deidre's BACtrack View story):

"That accountability of knowing I don't have any fear of breathing into this thing, 'cause I know it's gonna be zero… that evidence protects both me and my kids."

Flexible, Affordable, and Scientifically Validated

The JSI report underscores key differentiators that set BACtrack View apart:

Randomized and on-demand testing: Judges are "increasingly seeking monitoring tools that are reliable, flexible, and capable of being scheduled randomly online" - a safeguard BACtrack View provides.

Lower cost and reduced burden: BACtrack View "significantly reduces logistical burdens for courts, parents, and individuals under supervision" compared to other alcohol testing methods.

Gold-standard accuracy: The platform uses fuel cell technology - the same method trusted by law enforcement - validated by peer-reviewed studies and over 970,000 real-world data points.

Keith Nothacker, CEO of BACtrack, commented on the report, saying, "The Justice Speakers Institute's validation confirms what thousands of families, attorneys, and probation officers already know: BACtrack View delivers courtroom-ready results that are reliable, affordable, and less burdensome than other testing methods."

The full Justice Speakers Institute Report is available and free to download at the BACtrack View and JSI websites.

About BACtrack

For over 20 years, BACtrack has been committed to making life-saving, quality alcohol testing technology accessible to all. In 2004, BACtrack was the first company to receive FDA clearance to sell consumer breathalyzers. Since then, BACtrack has grown into the global leader in the alcohol testing space, providing some of the most innovative and accurate alcohol testing devices and software on the market. Its devices are trusted by health professionals, attorneys, and police departments - and have been used by millions worldwide.

Designed and engineered at their headquarters in San Francisco, CA, BACtrack breathalyzers are now sold in over 20,000 stores and 25 countries worldwide.

About BACtrack View

BACtrack View was launched in 2016, and has maintained that same commitment to accessibility with a remote alcohol monitoring program that is flexible, built for courts, and affordable. The platform pairs the BACtrack Mobile police-grade fuel cell breathalyzer with a secure mobile app to deliver real-time, verified results.

Each test includes a time stamp, optional geolocation data, and video verification, ensuring evidentiary integrity and meeting chain-of-custody standards. Tests can be scheduled, randomized, or performed on-demand - giving courts, attorneys, probation officers, and families the flexibility they need.

BACtrack View has been validated in peer-reviewed studies, large-scale real-world data analyses, and multiple court cases across the United States. The platform is trusted in family law custody disputes, probation supervision, and compliance programs throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Justice Speakers Institute (JSI)

Justice Speakers Institute (JSI) is a global leader in justice system education and analysis, founded by Judge Peggy Hora, Judge Brian MacKenzie, and David Wallace. Its partners and associates are internationally recognized experts on issues ranging from substance abuse to family law.

