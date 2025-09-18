Independent Medicare Broker Offers Educational Workshops on Part D for Texas Church Senior Groups

Rodney POWELL, an independent licensed insurance broker, is offering complimentary educational workshops on Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage for church senior groups across Texas. These sessions provide neutral, CMS-compliant information to help seniors understand enrollment timelines, formularies, tiers, and cost-saving strategies, with a focus on inviting church administrators to host events.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodney POWELL, an independent licensed insurance broker, is presenting complimentary educational workshops on Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage for church senior groups and non-profit community events across Texas. These sessions aim to provide clear information on prescription drug strategies, helping seniors and caregivers navigate options amid changing healthcare needs. Church administrators and event planners interested in hosting a workshop can contact Powell to schedule.
About the Workshop
The workshops focus on Medicare Part D basics, including enrollment timelines, formularies, tiers, Part D phases, preferred pharmacies, and annual review tips. Sessions last 45-60 minutes with time for Q&A, and are conducted in a neutral, educational format without discussing plan-specific benefits or costs. Handouts are provided, and no personal health information is collected.
Who It's For
These presentations are suited for church senior ministries, caregivers, and community senior groups in Texas, including those in major areas like Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, as well as smaller communities. They serve as guest speaker opportunities for church senior luncheons, non-profit senior programs, and similar events.
Community Impact
By offering clarity on Medicare Part D, the workshops help congregations avoid potential late enrollment penalties and build confidence in managing prescription needs. Past hosts have included Texas churches in both urban and rural settings, fostering informed discussions within community senior workshops.
"Seniors in Texas church groups always benefit from straightforward education on Medicare Part D to better understand their prescription drug coverage options," says Rodney Powell, independent licensed insurance broker. "These workshops are about sharing knowledge that supports independence, especially in a time of increasing healthcare costs."
"Having a guest speaker like Rodney for our senior luncheon provided valuable insights without any pressure, helping our members feel more prepared for Medicare decisions," said a senior ministry coordinator from a Houston-area church.
How to Host
Church administrators, senior ministry coordinators, and community event planners are invited to call 281-251-8888 or visit the MedicareVideoGuide.com speaker request form. Typical group sizes range from 20-150, and a two-week lead time is suggested. Flexible dates are available.
Media Contact
Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy"
281-251-8888 | MedicareVideoGuide.com
Disclosures
All workshops are educational and compliant with CMS guidelines. No plan-specific benefits or costs will be discussed. Not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.
