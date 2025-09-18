Independent Medicare Broker Offers Educational Workshops on Part D for Texas Church Senior Groups

"Having a guest speaker like Rodney for our senior luncheon provided valuable insights without any pressure, helping our members feel more prepared for Medicare decisions," said a senior ministry coordinator from a Houston-area church. Post this

The workshops focus on Medicare Part D basics, including enrollment timelines, formularies, tiers, Part D phases, preferred pharmacies, and annual review tips. Sessions last 45-60 minutes with time for Q&A, and are conducted in a neutral, educational format without discussing plan-specific benefits or costs. Handouts are provided, and no personal health information is collected.

Who It's For

These presentations are suited for church senior ministries, caregivers, and community senior groups in Texas, including those in major areas like Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, as well as smaller communities. They serve as guest speaker opportunities for church senior luncheons, non-profit senior programs, and similar events.

Community Impact

By offering clarity on Medicare Part D, the workshops help congregations avoid potential late enrollment penalties and build confidence in managing prescription needs. Past hosts have included Texas churches in both urban and rural settings, fostering informed discussions within community senior workshops.

"Seniors in Texas church groups always benefit from straightforward education on Medicare Part D to better understand their prescription drug coverage options," says Rodney Powell, independent licensed insurance broker. "These workshops are about sharing knowledge that supports independence, especially in a time of increasing healthcare costs."

How to Host

Church administrators, senior ministry coordinators, and community event planners are invited to call 281-251-8888 or visit the MedicareVideoGuide.com speaker request form. Typical group sizes range from 20-150, and a two-week lead time is suggested. Flexible dates are available.

Media Contact

Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy"

281-251-8888 | MedicareVideoGuide.com

Disclosures

All workshops are educational and compliant with CMS guidelines. No plan-specific benefits or costs will be discussed. Not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

MedicareVideoGuide.com in the NEWS

