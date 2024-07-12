Independent Natural Foods CEO to give Keynote Talk at Naturally Independent Expo in Palm Springs

Naturally Independent Expo debuts this year at the beautiful Palm Springs Convention Center, focusing on providing crucial resources for independent natural products stores. Post this

Naturally Independent Expo debuts this year at the beautiful Palm Springs Convention Center, focusing on providing crucial resources for independent natural products stores. Legacy sponsors Bluebonnet Nutrition and Ridgecrest Herbals have partnered with Positively Natural (and previously with NPANW) since its inception in 1972 Other natural products sponsors including Now Foods, OmniDiem, and others along with their Sister Associations SENPA & MAHO have participated with Positively Natural for many years to produce the premier natural products trade show in the Western US.

Positively Natural Network, with their Naturally Independent Expo, are bringing together retailers and industry experts as part of their "Naturally Independent Minds" series. This is a top-level education and networking series focused on helping natural products retailers maintain their competitive edge in an ever-changing marketplace.

Naturally Independent Expo is a table-top show for retailers to find new products, receive exclusive opportunities, and to network with other like-minded businesses. President Jeremiah Bogenhagen is a respected figure in the natural products industry, who has long been an advocate for the independent natural products retailer community.

Brands and stores interested in participating in the Naturally Independent Expo can find out more at www.positivelynatural.org or by emailing [email protected]

