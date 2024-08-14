Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) and Pharmacy Owners Alliance (POA) Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement

This cllaboration represents a pivotal moment for independent pharmacies. By joining forces with POA, we strengthen our collective impact and create new opportunities for growth. Together, we'll drive positive change, elevate patient care, and ensure the sustainability of community-based pharmacies. Post this

POA members will have direct access to McKesson, the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country. This collaboration ensures a streamlined supply chain, fast delivery, and competitive pricing for essential medications and healthcare products.

IPC's robust government relations team will provide POA members with critical insights, legislative updates, and additional advocacy efforts. Together, we champion PBM reform, protect pharmacist provider status and defend patient access to cost effective medications at community pharmacies.

POA members will be able to leverage IPC's comprehensive suite of pharmacy services, including operational and clinical program expansion and support, contract and PSAO compliance assistance, and business development resources. Whether it's optimizing workflow or expanding clinical services, IPC is committed to empowering independent pharmacies.

IPC's cutting-edge iCare+ platform offers POA members access to innovative solutions for patient engagement; including, telehealth services, at-home health test kits and our partnership with Uber Health allows patients the opportunity for non-emergent medical transportation & prescription delivery services. Our technology bridges the gap between community pharmacies and patients, enhancing overall healthcare outcomes.

Through the IPC Warehouse, POA members gain access to an extensive portfolio of brand-name and generic drugs. IPC's competitive pricing ensures cost savings, allowing independent pharmacies to thrive in a competitive market.

Quote from Marc Essensa, CEO, IPC:

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for independent pharmacies. By joining forces with POA, we strengthen our collective impact and create new opportunities for growth. Together, we'll drive positive change, elevate patient care, and ensure the sustainability of community-based pharmacies."

IPC and POA are committed to fostering innovation, resilience, and collaboration within the independent pharmacy ecosystem. We look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our members, patients, and the entire healthcare community.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC): IPC is a member-owned GPO dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies across the United States. With a focus on advocacy, purchasing power, and operational excellence, IPC empowers pharmacies to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Pharmacy Owners Alliance (POA): POA is a dynamic network of independent pharmacy owners committed to advancing the profession. Through collaboration, education, and shared resources, POA members drive positive change and elevate patient care.

For media inquiries, please contact: IPC Marketing Department, Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Matt Tompkins, Independeint Pharmacy Cooperative, 1 608-478-1099, [email protected], https://www.ipcrx.com/

SOURCE Independeint Pharmacy Cooperative