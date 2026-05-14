Independent Practices Keep Choosing ClinicMind -- Now a G2 Leader in Small Business Medical Billing

"From day one, our onboarding coach set us up for success. The platform's templates and macros have streamlined our clinical documentation while improving the efficiency and accuracy of our billing." Post this

Dr. Polatis is one of hundreds of verified G2 reviewers whose operational feedback drives ClinicMind's rankings. G2's Leader designation, which requires sustained high satisfaction scores and substantial market presence, is determined entirely by peer reviews, not analyst opinion or vendor submissions. For independent practice owners evaluating billing platforms, this advancement represents a shift: the same integrated system they rely on for EHR software and scheduling now leads in the billing category, where revenue depends on clean claims and fast turnaround.

The Spring 2026 results also reflect ClinicMind's expanding reach. A first-time High Performer badge in Mental Health software extends the platform beyond its chiropractic and physical therapy base into a segment under acute pressure: according to the American Psychological Association, more than half of psychologists reported burnout symptoms in recent surveys, making administrative simplification a clinical priority for behavioral health practices, not just an operational one. A new Best Support badge in Medical Practice Management validates the dedicated coaching model that users like Dr. Polatis cite as a differentiator from day one.

When ClinicMind first appeared in G2's reports in late 2022, it competed in two categories. Four years later, it spans seven, a trajectory shaped by practices that started with a single module and expanded across the full platform as their results compounded.

Spring 2026 G2 badge highlights:

Leader: Chiropractic, EHR, Small Business Medical Billing

Momentum Leader: EHR, Medical Billing, Chiropractic

High Performer: Medical Billing, Medical Practice Management, Mental Health (new), Small Business Medical Practice Management, Small Business EHR

Best Support: Medical Practice Management

Users Love Us

"The Leader advancement in billing is the proof point that our claim engine gets smarter with every practice that joins, and that shows up in their operations, not just our badge count," said Dr. Edisa Shirley, Ph.D., LMHC, Chief Growth Strategy Officer at ClinicMind.

About Dr. Todd Polatis

Dr. Todd Polatis is a Doctor of Chiropractic and owner of Spine Up (Polatis Chiropractic LLC), based in Nevada, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. After transitioning to ClinicMind, his practice streamlined clinical documentation and billing workflows through the platform's templating, macros, and dedicated onboarding coaching. Learn more at www.myspineup.com.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind provides an ONC-certified EHR, revenue cycle management, provider credentialing, and patient engagement platform used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. By replacing fragmented software with an integrated platform paired with a dedicated services team, ClinicMind drives compounding practice growth, improves revenue predictability, reduces administrative burden, and delivers better patient care. Learn more at www.clinicmind.com.

Media Contact

Jim Easley, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected], www.clinicmind.com

SOURCE ClinicMind