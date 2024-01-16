Independent Research Data On Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) Therapy Tp Be Featured At ASCO GI Cancer Symposium

An increasing body of clinical evidence and modernized therapy protocols have driven wider adoption of HAI as more physicians and patients have learned about the benefits of the treatment. Post this

On January 19, Kelly Lafaro, M.D. of The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, will deliver a presentation titled "Hepatic Arterial Infusion for Liver Disease: Answering Common Questions for New Programs" at a session for Emerging Local Therapies for Liver-Limited Hepatobiliary Cancers. Dr. Lafaro will discuss lessons learned and offer advice on how other centers can implement their own HAI therapy programs.

Additionally, several researchers from different institutions will present their findings as either a rapid oral abstract or poster presentation during the symposium:

"Hepatic arterial infusion pump chemotherapy in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma confined to the liver: A multicenter phase II trial"

Bas Groot Koerkamp, MD, PhD, Department of Surgery, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute

Rapid Oral Abstract: 433

Presentation Date: This oral abstract will be presented on January 19 at 10:40 am PST during the Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel and Hepatobiliary Tract.

"Phase II study evaluating the efficacy of PDS0301 in combination with hepatic artery infusion pump (HAIP) and systemic therapy for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer or intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma"

Jonathan Matthew Hernandez, MD, National Cancer Institute

Trials in Progress Poster Abstract: TPS586

Presentation Date: The poster will be presented on Friday, January 19, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm PST in Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel and Hepatobiliary Tract.

"A phase II trial of induction systemic mFOLFIRINOX followed by hepatic arterial infusion of floxuridine and dexamethasone given concurrently with systemic mFOLFIRI as a first-line therapy in patients with unresectable liver-dominant intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (HELIX-1)"

Ramish Patel, MD, School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University

Poster Abstract: 511

Presentation Date: This poster will be presented on January 19, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm PST in the Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract.

"Salvage hepatic artery infusion chemotherapy after first-line systemic failure in patients with unresectable cholangiocarcinoma"

Naaz Nasar, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Poster Abstract: 522

Presentation Date: This poster will be presented on January 19, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm PST in the Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract.

"Validation of a novel web-based application for hepatic arterial infusion floxuridine dosing"

Carleton Scott Ellis, PharmD, Department of Pharmacy, University of Kentucky HealthCare

Poster Abstract: 15

Presentation Date: This poster will be presented on January 20 from 6:30 am to 7:55 am PST in the Cancers of the Colon, Rectum and Anus Tract.

An increasing body of clinical evidence and modernized therapy protocols have driven wider adoption of HAI as more physicians and patients have learned about the benefits of the treatment. To assist with increased demand, Intera Oncology provides newly established HAI programs with training and educational information on a range of HAI-related topics, including setup and management of HAI programs, and has a dedicated Medical Affairs team to help answer questions about HAI therapy.

ABOUT HEPATIC ARTERY INFUSION (HAI) THERAPY

Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) is a powerful, liver-directed therapy option for colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver or bile duct cancer (intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma). Traditional systemic chemotherapy is usually delivered through a vein, requiring the drug to travel through the body's bloodstream to reach the liver. Only a small portion of the chemotherapy ultimately reaches tumors in the liver. With HAI therapy, the drug is delivered directly to the liver through the hepatic artery using the Intera 3000 HAI Pump, which is implanted just below the skin in the abdomen. This precise, localized delivery provides up to 400 times higher drug concentration to the tumors compared to systemic chemotherapy, [1] and limits potential side effects elsewhere.

For patients with colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver, HAI therapy has been shown in clinical studies to reduce tumor size, improve disease control in the liver, and increase the likelihood that surgeons will be able to remove the tumors.[2,3] Studies have also demonstrated the potential of HAI therapy to prevent or delay recurrence after tumor removal and increase overall survival. [3,4,5,6]

For patients with iCCA, the median survival when treated with systemic chemotherapy alone is 13 to 17 months with almost no survivors at 3 years. Adding HAI to systemic chemotherapy has been associated with an increased three-year survival rate of 39.5%. [6,7]

ABOUT INTERA ONCOLOGY:

Intera Oncology® Inc. is a Boston-based medical device company founded in 2019 by two doctors with a singular vision for improving the survival of patients with colorectal cancer and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma by ensuring access to Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) therapy. Dedicated to helping patients live longer and better lives by changing the course of cancer with HAI therapy, Intera Oncology manufactures the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy – the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump. Today, the treatment is used in more than 50 cancer centers across the U.S., including nine of the U.S. News & World Report's top ten in the nation. Learn more at interaoncology.com and follow Intera on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

