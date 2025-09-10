Independent Research Highlights SINAI's Leadership in Carbon Accounting & Decarbonization

We're pleased to be recognized for what matters most: Trustworthy, audit-ready carbon accounting as the foundation for investment decisions. We pair it with MACCs, scenario planning and expanding AI ingestion and factor matching to drive profitable decarbonization. - Jess Waldeck, CEO, SINAI Post this

"Integrating financial planning with decarbonization strategies is becoming top of mind for organizations, especially as they face economic uncertainty and financial barriers that can hinder climate progress. SINAI Technologies enables flexible shadow pricing across business units, supporting scenario modelling and climate‑informed capital allocation," said Alessandra Leggieri, Industry Analyst, Verdantix.

The analysis reflects a broader market focus on connecting financial‑grade carbon emissions inventories to capital‑informed decarbonization. According to the report, vendors are embedding financial factors and automation to help sustainability teams make business‑case‑ready decisions—a direction aligned with SINAI's product strategy to transform reduction initiatives into a climate-aligned, ROI-positive edge.

Key takeaways from the report include:

SINAI received top scores in the decarbonization strategy development, decarbonization programme management, and AI enhancement capabilities assessment, confirming the platform's position as a market leader in carbon management software.

AI-powered ESG & Emissions Management Platform was described as having market-leading, differentiated capabilities for AI emissions calculations, target management, transition risk analysis, abatement opportunity identification and implementation, and MACC modelling. platform not only simplifies the complex process of emissions management but also provides valuable insights for strategic decision-making, making it an asset for every organization. Sustainability teams are under mounting pressure to justify their initiatives by linking decarbonization plans to financial outcomes due to growing economic and regulatory uncertainty. However, manual processes for maintaining data quality and performing emission calculations create inefficiencies and slow progress that SINAI helps to solve.

"Enterprises need carbon accounting they can trust—and the ability to turn that data into investment decisions," said Jess Waldeck, CEO, SINAI. "We're focused on enabling our customers to approach decarbonization profitably—from auditable accounting to MACCs and scenario planning—while expanding AI data ingestions and emission‑factor matching on our H2 roadmap."

SINAI's AI-Powered ESG & Emissions Management solutions, designed for heavy industries, allows customers across verticals such as metals, mining, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and consumer goods to meet global ESG regulations and reduce carbon emissions profitably.

About SINAI Technologies

SINAI Technologies is the leading AI-powered ESG & Emissions Management platform that empowers organizations to drive their sustainability initiatives. We enable companies to report accurately, decarbonize profitably, and plan strategically for a sustainable future. Our intuitive platform allows businesses to confidently measure, engage, report, and reduce carbon emissions. Designed for sustainability leaders, finance teams, and operations departments, SINAI seamlessly integrates into existing workflows to enhance alignment with climate goals and ensure regulatory compliance. SINAI is sustainability with a plan. Visit sinai.com to learn more, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

