Independent Shop WHITE64 Establishes Executive and Leadership Teams, Capping a Successful Year of Growth and Creativity

WHITE64, an independent agency known for its strategic and creative excellence, has announced its new executive leadership team, effective immediately. The team is leading the shop into its next phase of growth and innovation, following a year marked by new client wins including Visit Williamsburg, U.S. Travel, and V2X, and impactful creative campaigns for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, PenFed Credit Union, BIO, and Luray Caverns, and a record year of growth, including 30% percent revenue growth in 2025.

The team is leading the shop into its next phase of growth and innovation, following a year marked by new client wins including Visit Williamsburg, U.S. Travel, and V2X, and impactful creative campaigns for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, PenFed Credit Union, BIO, and Luray Caverns, and a record year of growth, including 30% percent revenue growth in 2025.

"Following the retirement of longtime CEO Matt White, the agency has announced an evolved leadership team that blends the strength of its legacy leadership with new, industry-proven talent," said agency President Kerry Beutel. "This next chapter builds on the foundation our long-standing team has created, while bringing in fresh perspectives and expertise to support continued growth and raise the creative bar for our clients."

Mick Sutter, Chief Creative Officer (new role). An award-winning writer and creative director, Mick joined WHITE64 from agencies including Huge and Arnold Worldwide. His work has been recognized by the One Show, Clios, ADC, Communication Arts, Webbys, Shortys, and Cannes Lions, where he was also a featured speaker.

Jack Dayan, Chief Strategy Officer (new role). Jack is a published author, international speaker, and recurring judge at leading industry awards, including the Jay Chiat and Effie Awards. He oversees brand, digital, social, analytics, and media strategy, and brings senior leadership experience from Taxi, Arnold Worldwide, and Mullen. He was also a founding partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Full Punch Creative.

Caroline Moncure, Chief Client Officer (new role). Caroline leads the agency's account and project management practices. Her work has earned recognition from the Effie Awards, Cannes Lions, Webbys, Digiday, and Clio Awards, and she has led work for clients including GEICO, Pepsi, General Electric, the Obama-Biden White House, Ben & Jerry's, Mars, United Airlines, and Michelin.

Nick Teare, VP, Managing Director, Travel & Leisure Practice Lead (new role). Nick oversees WHITE64's transportation and travel clients, including Metro, Luray Caverns, Visit Fairfax, and Sports Williamsburg. His work has been recognized by D&AD, the One Show, Art Directors Club, Communication Arts, HSMAI, and AAF. He previously served as Head of Global Brand Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis and held executive roles at Publicis Groupe and RP3.

In addition to these new hires, WHITE64 has promoted from within, elevating Kelly Weismiller to Chief Marketing Officer, and continues to maintain experienced leadership across key functional areas to include: Nate Whittington, Chief Financial Officer, Alicia Gehring, SVP of Media Strategy, Mark Wahl, VP of Digital and innovation, Tori Barmoy, Executive Producer of WHITE64 Studios, and Heather Knight, VP/Group Creative Director.

"This team reflects the momentum WHITE64 has built and where the agency is headed next," said Beutel. "As we look to 2026, we're energized by the opportunity ahead and ready to keep pushing forward."

In 2025, WHITE64 launched impactful creative campaigns such as "Why We Vaccinate" on behalf of BIO, the world's largest advocacy association, about the importance of vaccines. In December, its interactive, mobile-first campaign for DMV Metro customers paired strong engagement with incremental revenue generation through merchandise sales and pop-up retail experiences.

About WHITE64

WHITE64 is a marketing and communications agency dedicated to building brands and delivering impactful solutions for its clients. The agency specializes in advertising and paid media, design, video production, and digital marketing. The team has expertise forging meaningful connections with customers and brands in the service sector, like financial services, hospitality, travel, professional services, government contracting, healthcare, and associations. WHITE64 is committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment that drives excellence and results.

