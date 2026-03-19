Independent Veterans of America and DEFIANCE.org Launch "No More Forever Wars" Campaign to Reign In Iran Conflict and Restore Congressional War Powers

"Trump is openly talking about more war with countries ranging from Greenland to Cuba to Mexico. This is out of control, deeply unconstitutional, and making us all less safe. Our troops can't speak out. But we can." -- Paul Rieckhoff, Founder and CEO of IVA Post this

As millions of Americans prepare to take to the streets on March 28 for the nationwide No Kings Day protests, and other emerging protests before and after, patriotic participants are urged to print and carry No More Forever Wars banners produced by the organizations — making the protests a focal point for war accountability and pressure.

The campaign includes a national petition, a congressional contact tool, and direct grassroots organizing targeting Members of Congress who have remained silent as the President wages an unauthorized war.

"This is a unique and urgent moment in history for all Americans to unite with and for our veterans and servicemembers. The country's overwhelming lack of support for war in Iran—as an extension of Trump's expanding forever war that has now impacted nine countries (and counting)— is clear," said Paul Rieckhoff, Founder and CEO of IVA. "And Trump is openly talking about more war with countries ranging from Greenland to Cuba to Mexico. This is out of control, deeply unconstitutional and making us all less safe. Our troops can't speak out. But we can. And all of us at Independent Veterans of America are stepping up to lead the charge. Coast to coast and everywhere in between, our veterans are answering the call to continue to serve. And we are grateful and inspired to have Defiance.org and millions of patriotic Americans by our side now. We are all in this together. And we are prepared to rise to this moment and invite all Americans to join us. No more blank checks for forever wars."

"We are barreling into uncharted territory," said Miles Taylor, Founder of DEFIANCE.org. "The president of the United States is talking openly about other nations he wants to invade, and the American people and their representatives haven't signed up for this. With these unilateral wars, the Constitution is hanging by a thread – and the administration is imperiling the U.S. economy and homeland security in the process. This isn't a Democrat or Republican issue. This is America, saying NO to more forever wars."

IndependentVeteransOfAmerica.org is on a mission to identify and empower the millions of politically independent/unaffiliated American veterans to defend and strengthen our democracy.

DEFIANCE.org is a "club for courageous Americans" created to fight back against abuses of executive power and to defend the Constitution.

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, DEFIANCE.org, 1 2022568320, [email protected], DEFIANCE.org

SOURCE DEFIANCE.org