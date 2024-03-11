Independent Voters Face Hurdles In U.S. Primary Elections, New A-Mark Report Finds

A new report underscores the disparity in access to the primary election process for all voters as the number of independents continues to rise.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent voters, the fastest-growing segment of the American electorate, are encountering significant obstacles in exercising their right to vote in primary elections across the United States, according to a comprehensive report released recently by A-Mark Foundation.

The report, titled "Are Independent Voters Disenfranchised by Primary Election Rules?," sheds light on the complexities and disparities in state election rules that disproportionately affect independent or unaffiliated voters, constituting approximately 40-49% of the American electorate. The findings are particularly relevant as voters across the country participate in primary elections.

Key findings of the report include:

Exclusion from Primaries: In 28 states and Washington, D.C. , unaffiliated or independent voters are barred from participating in at least one major party's state or presidential primaries unless they join the party.

, unaffiliated or independent voters are barred from participating in at least one major party's state or presidential primaries unless they join the party. Competitive Elections Decline: U.S. House elections considered competitive dropped from 33% in the 1970s to just 8% in 2022, making primary elections increasingly function as general elections.

Confusing Rules and Deadlines: Complicated party affiliation rules and deadlines, varying significantly from state to state, pose formidable barriers for independent voters who seek to participate in partisan primaries.

Rise of Independent Voters: A record number of Americans identified as politically independent in Gallup polls during 2023, reaching a high of 49% in March, highlighting the growing influence of this demographic.

Changing Voter Affiliation: In states where voters can affiliate with a party while registering to vote, party affiliation is declining, with 60% of new voters registering as unaffiliated in 2021.

The report from A-Mark Foundation underscores the disparity in access to the primary election process for all voters. While some argue that unaffiliated voters have the option to join a party and participate in primaries, the practical obstacles they face, including restrictive deadlines and confusing rules, effectively disenfranchise this significant portion of the electorate. These rules can be especially difficult to navigate in presidential primaries and caucuses, which are generally more restrictive than state and congressional primaries.

"Primary elections are increasingly functioning as general elections, creating barriers for unaffiliated voters," said Rob Eshman, CEO of A-Mark Foundation. "Our report highlights restrictions on the ability of independents to participate in choosing their elected officials."

The full report is available at amarkfoundation.org. Founded in 1997, A-Mark Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide and promote unbiased, nonpartisan research and reporting on critical issues. For more information, contact [email protected].

https://amarkfoundation.org/

Twitter

SOURCE A-Mark Foundation