Index Investment Group Closes deal on 444 units in Tampa with American Landmark

"Alongside this closing, Index is launching its GP platform where we are partnering with LP and JV investors to continue our developments throughout Florida, with a special focus on Palm Beach County, Tampa, Lakeland, and Marathon. This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable rental housing and hospitality options that Florida's numerous growing communities can be proud of. Through our pipeline of development projects in Central and South Florida, we are positioned to deliver outstanding projects that cater to the needs of our residents and local communities. Our partners will have the opportunity to benefit from Index Investment Group's extensive track record of successful real estate ventures, backed by a team of industry experts with a proven ability to deliver exceptional results. The platform offers an attractive investment vehicle for those seeking long-term capital appreciation and stable income from the thriving Florida real estate market", Bjarne Borg continued.

Index Investment Group's pipeline of development projects is strategically selected to capitalize on the strong economic growth and increasing demand for rental housing and hospitality in thriving areas. Each project has undergone meticulous planning and development, incorporating work/live/play components, sustainability, contemporary design, and amenities that enhance the overall experience, while creating lasting value for residents, guests, and investors alike.

For more information about Index Investment Group, please visit http://www.indexinvest.com and for ongoing/upcoming projects http://www.indexproperties.com.

Index Investment Group is a dynamic real estate investment group with its North American headquarters based in Jupiter, Florida that has major investment initiatives in multifamily and senior living communities, industrial/logistics, office, hospitality, and renewable energy. Index Investment Group develops intelligently designed properties with a focus on Florida and contributes to the community through valuable and meaningful investments. For more information about Index Investment Group, visit http://www.indexinvest.com.

