India-based ITES Company Marks Significant Milestone: 100k Projects Completed, assisting 6000 clients worldwide

MyTasker marks a major milestone with 100,000 projects completed for 6,000+ clients worldwide, saving thousands of hours and transforming how businesses and individuals balance work and life. As technology evolves, the company continues leading with human-led tech productivity powered by smart automation.

KOLKATA, India, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyTasker (Tasker Virtual Assistance Services Pvt. Ltd.), a pioneering Indian virtual assistance company founded in 2012 by ITians, today announced a major milestone: the successful completion of 100k projects for more than 6,000 clients worldwide, collectively saving them thousands of valuable hours.

To celebrate this accomplishment and the festive season, MyTasker announced a special initiative offering 100,000 hours of virtual assistant support through its 1-Buck Trial.

"We aim to show more people how virtual assistance can save time, raise productivity, and improve both work and personal life." said Ronny Hazra, Founder and CEO, MyTasker.

Clients praise MyTasker not only for boosting business productivity but also for transforming their lives.

Ian Strelsin, Chief Operating Officer of Challenge Entertainment, shared: "MyTasker took over our administrative overload, allowing me to focus on strategy and, more importantly, spend quality time with my two-year-old son."

Georgia Hoyler, owner of Passerine Vintage Rugs, added: "I've been an avid MyTasker user. The partnership has allowed me to scale my business while taking more time for my family and my other jobs."

Looking ahead, as businesses move toward automated ecosystems, MyTasker is preparing its workforce to collaborate with AI agents. By combining human expertise with advanced platforms, the company enables its teams to manage and optimize automated workflows efficiently.

"The rise of Artificial Intelligence isn't about replacement — it's about empowerment. We are committed to evolving with new technologies and adapting to unprecedented events. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world retreated behind masks and closed doors, MyTasker continued to support clients without interruption, delivering the same level of dedication and efficiency from home. As we look ahead, I want to extend my warmest wishes for a joyful festive season and a happy New Year." Ronny added.

For more information on the festive trial offer or MyTasker's services, visit our trial page.

About MyTasker

MyTasker is an India-based virtual assistant company that supports startups, entrepreneurs, professionals, and small-to-medium businesses worldwide. By managing administrative, operational, and specialized tasks, MyTasker allows clients to focus on growth, innovation, and personal well-being.

With an in-house service model designed to scale with business needs, MyTasker helps clients streamline daily operations without losing sight of long-term goals. Each client is paired with a dedicated virtual assistant, backed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including video editors, web developers, accountants, and digital marketers, ensuring access to diverse expertise under one roof.

Reliability is the foundation of MyTasker's approach. To maintain continuity and consistent output, every account is supported by a backup assistant, a single point of contact, and a dedicated relationship manager. This structure ensures smooth execution, clear communication, and uninterrupted progress as client requirements evolve.

