Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists Hosts Nationwide Launch of Ryanodex® in India

Perin Healthcare and ACA Pharma collaborate to strengthen malignant hyperthermia readiness across India through the introduction of Eagle Pharmaceutical's Ryanodex®
MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA), represented by President Dr. J. Balavenkatasubramanium, Honorary Secretary Dr. Sukhminder Bajwa, and Treasurer Dr. Manoj Kumar, hosted a nationwide virtual launch of Ryanodex® (dantrolene sodium for injectable suspension) in India on November 11, 7:00 PM IST, with close to 350 anaesthesiologists participating live via Zoom and a concurrent YouTube livestream. The event highlighted the importance of rapid recognition and treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH) and the role of Ryanodex® in emergency preparedness across operating rooms and intensive care settings.
Ryanodex® is indicated for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia and for the prevention of malignant hyperthermia in patients at high risk. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the manufacturer of Ryanodex®, and ACA Pharma acts as Eagle's primary distribution partner for Ryanodex® outside the United States, with territory-specific exclusivities in parts of Asia and the Middle East, including India. ACA Pharma is introducing Ryanodex® in India in collaboration with Perin Healthcare.
"Dr. J. Balavenkatasubramanium, President of the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists, played a pivotal role in the Ryanodex® launch—building the platform, uniting stakeholders, and driving national preparedness for MH emergencies. His efforts over the past couple of years were instrumental in bringing this life-saving molecule to India.
We entered the rare disease space to launch more than a product—we launched hope. Ryanodex® fills a critical gap in emergency care for malignant hyperthermia across India," said Girish Rathod, Founder & Director, PERIN Healthcare.
"This launch is a major step toward strengthening India's emergency response to MH crises," said Shahzaad Alam, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, India/Nepal, PERIN Healthcare. "We're partnering with hospitals and medical societies to ensure rapid access, clinician training, and protocols that save lives."
"We are pleased to support ISA and Perin Healthcare in expanding access to Ryanodex®," said Mike Zhou, CEO, ACA Pharma. "Together with Perin Healthcare and Eagle, we will continue supporting hospitals with onboarding, education, and supply chain reliability."
Event Highlights
- Nationwide professional launch hosted by ISA on November 11, 2025 (7:00 PM IST) with strong engagement from anaesthesiologists across India.
- Educational focus on MH recognition and protocolized response.
- Availability and onboarding coordinated by Perin Healthcare with support from ACA Pharma and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
- Replay & assets: YouTube livestream link and event photos available upon request.
About Perin Healthcare
Perin Healthcare is an India-based healthcare company focused on bringing critical medicines and medical solutions to hospitals nationwide. The company partners with global innovators to improve emergency preparedness, peri-operative safety, and patient outcomes.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at www.eagleus.com.
About ACA Pharma
Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical distributor providing end-to-end commercialization for U.S. and European originators across Greater China and Southeast Asia. ACA specializes in fast-track regulatory pathways, market access, medical affairs, supply chain, and commercial execution. Leveraging its Macau Fast Track platform, ACA enables patient access in as little as 30–90 days, reaching leading hospitals in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. For pediatric and orphan drugs, ACA also coordinates direct entry into China's top pediatric hospitals and children's medical centers — covering over 95% of rare disease patients nationwide — through group procurement across 45 designated hospitals, without requiring national registration. Learn more at www.acapharma.net.
About Ryanodex®
- Ryanodex® (dantrolene sodium for injection) is FDA-approved for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia in conjunction with appropriate supportive measures, and for the prevention of malignant hyperthermia in patients at high risk.
Important Safety Information
- RYANODEX® is not a substitute for appropriate supportive measures in the treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH), including discontinuing use of MH-triggering anesthetic agents, managing the metabolic acidosis, instituting cooling when necessary, and administering diuretics to prevent late kidney injury due to myoglobinuria (the amount of mannitol in RYANODEX® is insufficient to maintain diuresis).
- RYANODEX® is associated with skeletal muscle weakness such as loss of grip strength and weakness in the legs, as well as drowsiness, dizziness, dysphagia, dyspnea, and decreased inspiratory capacity. Patients should not be permitted to ambulate without assistance until they have normal strength and balance. Care must be taken to prevent extravasation of RYANODEX® into the surrounding tissue due to the high pH of the reconstituted RYANODEX® suspension and potential for tissue necrosis.
- RYANODEX® full Prescribing Information can be found at www.RYANODEX.com
Media Contacts
- Perin Healthcare — Shahzaad Alam, Chief Business Officer for India/Nepal, [email protected]
- ACA Pharma — Judy Acidre, Marketing Associate, [email protected]
Links & References
- ISA launch livestream (replay): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YrBcUUCoJw
- Background on ACA Pharma – Eagle distribution agreement: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aca-pharma-named-exclusive-distributor-for-ryanodex-and-barhemsys-in-hong-kong-macau-singapore-and-greater-china-302580002.html
Media Contact
Judy Acidre, ACA Pharma, 1 (718) 790-5069, [email protected], www.acapharma.net
SOURCE ACA Pharma
