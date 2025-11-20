Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists Hosts Nationwide Launch of Ryanodex® in India

We entered the rare disease space to launch more than a product—we launched hope. Ryanodex® fills a critical gap in emergency care for malignant hyperthermia across India," said Girish Rathod, Founder & Director, PERIN Healthcare. Post this

"Dr. J. Balavenkatasubramanium, President of the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists, played a pivotal role in the Ryanodex® launch—building the platform, uniting stakeholders, and driving national preparedness for MH emergencies. His efforts over the past couple of years were instrumental in bringing this life-saving molecule to India.

We entered the rare disease space to launch more than a product—we launched hope. Ryanodex® fills a critical gap in emergency care for malignant hyperthermia across India," said Girish Rathod, Founder & Director, PERIN Healthcare.

"This launch is a major step toward strengthening India's emergency response to MH crises," said Shahzaad Alam, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, India/Nepal, PERIN Healthcare. "We're partnering with hospitals and medical societies to ensure rapid access, clinician training, and protocols that save lives."

"We are pleased to support ISA and Perin Healthcare in expanding access to Ryanodex®," said Mike Zhou, CEO, ACA Pharma. "Together with Perin Healthcare and Eagle, we will continue supporting hospitals with onboarding, education, and supply chain reliability."

Event Highlights

Nationwide professional launch hosted by ISA on November 11, 2025 (7:00 PM IST) with strong engagement from anaesthesiologists across India.

Educational focus on MH recognition and protocolized response.

Availability and onboarding coordinated by Perin Healthcare with support from ACA Pharma and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Replay & assets: YouTube livestream link and event photos available upon request.

About Perin Healthcare

Perin Healthcare is an India-based healthcare company focused on bringing critical medicines and medical solutions to hospitals nationwide. The company partners with global innovators to improve emergency preparedness, peri-operative safety, and patient outcomes.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at www.eagleus.com.

About ACA Pharma

Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical distributor providing end-to-end commercialization for U.S. and European originators across Greater China and Southeast Asia. ACA specializes in fast-track regulatory pathways, market access, medical affairs, supply chain, and commercial execution. Leveraging its Macau Fast Track platform, ACA enables patient access in as little as 30–90 days, reaching leading hospitals in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. For pediatric and orphan drugs, ACA also coordinates direct entry into China's top pediatric hospitals and children's medical centers — covering over 95% of rare disease patients nationwide — through group procurement across 45 designated hospitals, without requiring national registration. Learn more at www.acapharma.net.

About Ryanodex®

Ryanodex® (dantrolene sodium for injection) is FDA-approved for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia in conjunction with appropriate supportive measures, and for the prevention of malignant hyperthermia in patients at high risk.

Important Safety Information

RYANODEX ® is not a substitute for appropriate supportive measures in the treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH), including discontinuing use of MH-triggering anesthetic agents, managing the metabolic acidosis, instituting cooling when necessary, and administering diuretics to prevent late kidney injury due to myoglobinuria (the amount of mannitol in RYANODEX ® is insufficient to maintain diuresis).

is not a substitute for appropriate supportive measures in the treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH), including discontinuing use of MH-triggering anesthetic agents, managing the metabolic acidosis, instituting cooling when necessary, and administering diuretics to prevent late kidney injury due to myoglobinuria (the amount of mannitol in RYANODEX is insufficient to maintain diuresis). RYANODEX ® is associated with skeletal muscle weakness such as loss of grip strength and weakness in the legs, as well as drowsiness, dizziness, dysphagia, dyspnea, and decreased inspiratory capacity. Patients should not be permitted to ambulate without assistance until they have normal strength and balance. Care must be taken to prevent extravasation of RYANODEX ® into the surrounding tissue due to the high pH of the reconstituted RYANODEX ® suspension and potential for tissue necrosis.

is associated with skeletal muscle weakness such as loss of grip strength and weakness in the legs, as well as drowsiness, dizziness, dysphagia, dyspnea, and decreased inspiratory capacity. Patients should not be permitted to ambulate without assistance until they have normal strength and balance. Care must be taken to prevent extravasation of RYANODEX into the surrounding tissue due to the high pH of the reconstituted RYANODEX suspension and potential for tissue necrosis. RYANODEX® full Prescribing Information can be found at www.RYANODEX.com

Media Contacts

Perin Healthcare — Shahzaad Alam, Chief Business Officer for India/Nepal, [email protected]

ACA Pharma — Judy Acidre, Marketing Associate, [email protected]

Links & References

ISA launch livestream (replay): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YrBcUUCoJw

Background on ACA Pharma – Eagle distribution agreement: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aca-pharma-named-exclusive-distributor-for-ryanodex-and-barhemsys-in-hong-kong-macau-singapore-and-greater-china-302580002.html

Media Contact

Judy Acidre, ACA Pharma, 1 (718) 790-5069, [email protected], www.acapharma.net

SOURCE ACA Pharma