Indiana Connections Career Academy Students Log On For 2023-2024 School Year

"At the end of one of our pathways, students may be prepared to earn a certificate or credential, which will help prepare them for an apprenticeship or employment after high school. In some cases, colleges award credit for industry credentials earned," said Indiana Connections Career Academy Executive Director Kelly Simone. "No matter your student's post-graduation plans, completing the career offerings at Indiana Connections Career Academy can help prepare them for a bright future."

High school students will also have free access to Credly, an industry-recognized company that awards verified, shareable digital credentials recognized by many employers, to help them enhance their career options. Indiana Connections Career Academy students who complete qualifying courses with a passing grade or who participate in certain college- and career-related activities will earn Credly digital badges.

"Students can earn a badge for many different things, from many different organizations," said Simone. "Badges issued by Credly and Connections Academy are valuable because they represent achievements recognized by colleges and employers. Badges managed through Credly will help Indiana Connections Career Academy students build a portfolio that showcases their accomplishments and hard work."

Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2022-23 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience at Indiana Connections Career Academy. According to the survey results:

99 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Connections Academy teachers

97 percent of parents agree the curriculum is high quality

96 percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

96 percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Indiana Connections Career Academy

In its seventh year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy offers many activities throughout the course of the year to help build community and relationships, including numerous field trips, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and prom.

Indiana Connections Career Academy also offers many course options for students, including core classes in math, science, language arts and social studies; extensive electives including foreign languages, digital technology and career technical courses, as well as honors courses. The school also offers a broad assortment of online clubs, ranging from robotics and gaming to poetry and art.

Enrollment for Indiana Connections Career Academy's 2023 - 2024 school year is still open for students in grades 6-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.

About Indiana Connections Career Academy

Indiana Connections Career Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school with a special emphasis on career readiness for students in grades 6-12. Authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.

Survey methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 17 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.

Media Contact

Susan Decker, Connections Academy, 317.400.1983, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/indiana-virtual-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy