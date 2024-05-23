Indiana Connections Career Academy Students Receive Accolades at State Leadership Conference

Scholars awarded at Future Business Leaders of America's Indiana State Leadership Conference
INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, serving students in grades 6 - 12 recently competed at the Future Business Leaders of America's (FBLA) Indiana State Leadership Conference. The Indiana Connections Career Academy FBLA chapter represented the school at the conference, placing in 15 individual events, two team events and receiving six chapter awards.
The Future Business Leaders of America's mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
"We are so proud to see our students' hard work and dedication come to fruition at the FBLA Indiana State Leadership Conference," said Leanne Tacosik, Indiana Connections Career Academy CTE Business Teacher and FBLA chapter advisor. "FBLA helps to prepare students for the next chapter of life, giving them the opportunity to explore the many aspects of business and leadership."
Tacosik was also recently selected by FBLA to receive the Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser award.
Representing Indiana Connections Academy's FBLA chapter, students earned awards in several categories in both individual and team events including:
- 1st place, Intro to Social Media Strategies - Eliana Martinez
- 1st place, Business Ethics - Miranda Martinez
- 1st place, Exploring Business Issues - Miranda Martinez
- 1st place, FBLA Concepts - Miranda Martinez
- 1st place, Digital Citizenship - Victoria Martinez
- 1st place, Elevator Speech - Victoria Martinez
- 1st place, Running an Effective Meeting - Victoria Martinez
- 1st place, Video Game Challenge - Victoria Martinez
- 1st place, Lifesmarts Spring Challenge - Aaryel Johnson
- 1st place, Annual Chapter Activities Presentation - Miranda Martinez and Victoria Martinez
- 2nd place, Lifesmarts Spring Challenge - Eliana Martinez and Neo Klein-Shafer
- 2nd place, Intro to Business Procedures - Eliana Martinez
- 2nd place, FBLA Concepts - Victoria Martinez
- 3rd place, Virtual Personal Finance Challenge Fall - Neo Klein-Shafer
- 3rd place, Virtual Personal Finance Challenge Spring - Neo Klein-Shafer
- 4th Place, Intro to Business Communication - Eliana Martinez
- 4th Place, Intro to Public Speaking - Eliana Martinez
In addition to placing in individual and team events, the Indiana Connections Career Academy FBLA chapter took home numerous group awards including:
- Gold Seal Merit Award
- Silver Level Indiana FBLA Bingo Challenge
- Champion Chapter CTE Celebration Award
- Champion Chapter Service Season Award
- Champion Chapter Shaping Success Award
- Champion Chapter Summer Starter Award
In its seventh year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy is a high-quality online school for students in grade 6-12 with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) and career. Working with Indiana-certified specially trained in the online environment, Indiana Connections Career Academy students have access to STEAM and career-focused courses that are designed to help them develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences and make industry connections.
The school provides a dynamic educational experience, blending advanced coursework, extracurricular opportunities, and flexible scheduling to accommodate students and their unique learning journeys. At Indiana Connections Career Academy, students become integral members of a collaborative community, where peers and educators work together to create a nurturing environment conducive to focused learning and personal growth.
Enrollment for Indiana Connections Career Academy's 2024 - 2025 school year is open for students in grades 6 - 12. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
About Indiana Connections Career Academy
Indiana Connections Career Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school with a special emphasis on career readiness for students in grades 6-12. Authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
Media Contact
Susan Decker, Susan Decker Media, 317-400-1983, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/indiana-virtual-school/
SOURCE Susan Decker Media
Share this article