Indiana Connections Career Academy Students Receive Accolades at State Leadership Conference

We are so proud to see our students' hard work and dedication come to fruition at the FBLA Indiana State Leadership Conference. Post this

"We are so proud to see our students' hard work and dedication come to fruition at the FBLA Indiana State Leadership Conference," said Leanne Tacosik, Indiana Connections Career Academy CTE Business Teacher and FBLA chapter advisor. "FBLA helps to prepare students for the next chapter of life, giving them the opportunity to explore the many aspects of business and leadership."

Tacosik was also recently selected by FBLA to receive the Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser award.

Representing Indiana Connections Academy's FBLA chapter, students earned awards in several categories in both individual and team events including:

1st place, Intro to Social Media Strategies - Eliana Martinez

1st place, Business Ethics - Miranda Martinez

1st place, Exploring Business Issues - Miranda Martinez

1st place, FBLA Concepts - Miranda Martinez

1st place, Digital Citizenship - Victoria Martinez

1st place, Elevator Speech - Victoria Martinez

1st place, Running an Effective Meeting - Victoria Martinez

1st place, Video Game Challenge - Victoria Martinez

1st place, Lifesmarts Spring Challenge - Aaryel Johnson

1st place, Annual Chapter Activities Presentation - Miranda Martinez and Victoria Martinez

and 2nd place, Lifesmarts Spring Challenge - Eliana Martinez and Neo Klein-Shafer

and 2nd place, Intro to Business Procedures - Eliana Martinez

2nd place, FBLA Concepts - Victoria Martinez

3rd place, Virtual Personal Finance Challenge Fall - Neo Klein-Shafer

3rd place, Virtual Personal Finance Challenge Spring - Neo Klein-Shafer

4th Place, Intro to Business Communication - Eliana Martinez

4th Place, Intro to Public Speaking - Eliana Martinez

In addition to placing in individual and team events, the Indiana Connections Career Academy FBLA chapter took home numerous group awards including:

Gold Seal Merit Award

Silver Level Indiana FBLA Bingo Challenge

Champion Chapter CTE Celebration Award

Champion Chapter Service Season Award

Champion Chapter Shaping Success Award

Champion Chapter Summer Starter Award

In its seventh year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy is a high-quality online school for students in grade 6-12 with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) and career. Working with Indiana-certified specially trained in the online environment, Indiana Connections Career Academy students have access to STEAM and career-focused courses that are designed to help them develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences and make industry connections.

The school provides a dynamic educational experience, blending advanced coursework, extracurricular opportunities, and flexible scheduling to accommodate students and their unique learning journeys. At Indiana Connections Career Academy, students become integral members of a collaborative community, where peers and educators work together to create a nurturing environment conducive to focused learning and personal growth.

Enrollment for Indiana Connections Career Academy's 2024 - 2025 school year is open for students in grades 6 - 12. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.

About Indiana Connections Career Academy

Indiana Connections Career Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school with a special emphasis on career readiness for students in grades 6-12. Authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Susan Decker, Susan Decker Media, 317-400-1983, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/indiana-virtual-school/

SOURCE Susan Decker Media