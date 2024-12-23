Indiana Quakers "Shocked and Horrified" by Secretive Execution of Schizophrenic Prisoner Corcoran, according to attorney Peter Racher, counsel for First Friends Meeting

"We invite all people of faith and conscience to join us in mourning the execution of Mr. Corcoran. We cannot understand why our state officials didn't grant clemency rather than carry out this sentence of death. We will continue to pray for Corcoran's family, his victims, and the State of Indiana." Post this

First Friends has been frustrated in its purpose to obtain six public records by the Indiana's Governor's Office, Department of Correction, and Public Access counselor, specifically including the: (1) cost of pentobarbital or other lethal injection substances intended for use in upcoming executions; (2) national origin of such substances and/or nations where such substances are compounded; (3) expiration dates of such substances; (4) methods of storage of such substances; (5) training on the use and administration of such substances; and/or (6) dosages of such substances intended for use in upcoming executions. On November 11, they hosted a community discussion with death penalty experts. The Governor neither attended nor responded to the invitation that brought together members of different denominations including United Methodists, Lutherans, Jews, Disciples of Christ, and others.

These Friends are not alone. In a strongly worded objection by the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States last Friday, Jovita Neliupšienė reminded Governor Holcomb: "Although the European Union opposes the death penalty in all circumstances, we find it especially cruel to execute someone with severe mental illness. Moreover, it is a violation of international death penalty safeguards to carry out capital punishment on individuals with a psychosocial disability. Furthermore, Mr. Corcoran's execution would mark a resumption of executions in Indiana after 15 years. If this execution is carried out, Indiana will join a small group of outlier states that rely on this inhumane and degrading punishment. The EU strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is a violation of the right to life and fails to act as a deterrent to crime. It represents the ultimate punishment that makes miscarriages of justice irreversible."

These Quakers agree. In their final plea for clemency on December 17, First Friends begged Governor Eric Holcomb to "as a man of reason, of Christian faith, and as a defender of human life and the rule of law, please spend every remaining moment in the coming day on clemency for Joseph Corcoran, and focus every available moment thereafter on commuting the sentences of those remaining on Indiana's death row." Recalling that "there is that of God in everyone" the Meeting warned that should the execution be carried out, there could be a "temporary triumph of secrecy and darkness over truth and light, and lasting damage to traditionally close relationships and a spirit of cooperation between our legal and religious institutions." They reiterated that "if Joseph Corcoran is executed, we and thousands of others across churches in Indiana will not go silent; rather, we will redouble our efforts to ensure that this stain of inequity and injustice is permanently removed from the state in which we are obligated to pay individual taxes, and which we call home."

"Unfortunately, as Christians and others around the world gather to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace this holiday season, we are reminded that madness and cruelty appear to have gripped various institutions within our government" said First Friends Pastor, Bob Henry. "With seven more men on death row, we hope our officials turn instead toward compassion, sanity, hope, and justice for all," Henry continued, "and we find this execution disgraceful, and we agree so many of our Catholic and Protestant cousins across the world that this killing is an outrage. We also believe through the efforts of Christians and other people of faith and conscience across Indiana, this event will lead to the undoing of capital punishment. As a result, we intend to continue to work and pray for its abolition."

According to the Nikki Kelly of the Capital Chronicle on December 13, Indiana is now the only state other than Wyoming where media may be excluded from the execution chamber. Per Casey Smith (also of the Capital Chronicle) on December 18, although a reporter was eventually let inside, the prison warden closed the blinds to the witness room approximately four minutes before the time the state said Corcoran was pronounced dead. Komp had only a partial view and could not hear anything. Previously, it was even unclear whether Corcoran's spiritual advisor would be permitted inside by state officials. This elicited not just an outcry from media, religious leaders, and legal experts—but eventually a lawsuit—after which the IDOC's decision to deny him yet another fundamental human right was finally reversed.

First Friends wishes to thank its fellow Christians—and other people of conscience from around the world—for their support in bringing this urgent conversation to light.

