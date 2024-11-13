Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Announces the Corteva Coliseum

"Ushering in this new era for our beloved Coliseum with our long-term partners at Corteva Agriscience is beyond exciting. We are so grateful for their commitment to our State, our Fairgrounds and our community. Together, we will continue to create memories and traditions for generations to come!" Post this

Corteva is the only major U.S. based agricultural technology company and its commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the vision for the future of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to elevate the Coliseum experience, ensuring that it remains a premier destination for generations to come.

"Indianapolis is our home and our ties to the Hoosier state and the Indiana State Fairgrounds run deep," said Chuck Magro, CEO of Corteva. "The Corteva Coliseum reflects an important commitment to our community and we're grateful to be a part of such an iconic venue that means so much to our employees, friends and neighbors."

"Ushering in this new era for our beloved Coliseum with our long-term partners at Corteva Agriscience is beyond exciting. We are so grateful for their commitment to our State, our Fairgrounds and our community. Together, we will continue to create memories and traditions for generations to come!" said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Corteva are eager to unveil exciting plans that lie ahead for the newly named Corteva Coliseum. For more information on the Corteva Coliseum, please visit CortevaColiseum.com.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.

About the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center is a modern public event facility that annually hosts more than 400 meetings, shows, sports and agricultural events, including the Indiana State Fair. The year-round management of the Fairgrounds is overseen by the Indiana State Fair Commission which is a quasi-governmental agency that was established in 1992, with the mission to preserve and enhance the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the annual Indiana State Fair for the benefit of all citizens of Indiana. For more information visit http://www.indianastatefair.com.

Media Contact

Anna F. Whelchel, Indiana State Fair, (317) 927-7545, [email protected], www.indianastatefair.com

SOURCE Indiana State Fairgrounds; Indiana State Fair