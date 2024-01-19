Indiana Water Treatment Plant Specifies Penetron as Durable, Non-Toxic Concrete Waterproofing Solution

As a concrete waterproofing admixture, PENETRON ADMIX SB is completely non-toxic and contains no VOCs. As an NSF 61-certified admixture, it is an ideal solution for potable water applications like Fortville. Post this

Recently, the town council mandated Reynolds Construction and GRW Engineers with the building of a new water treatment plant. "The previous water treatment plant, built in 1955, had been updated over the years, but the reinforced concrete structures were showing signs of advanced deterioration and were approaching the end of their service life," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "In addition, the town continues to grow – and forecasts further growth for the coming years, which means demand for water will increase as well."

The durability of concrete holding tanks in water treatment plants depends primarily on the protection of the imbedded steel reinforcement from corrosion. Without adequate waterproofing, cracking, joint-failure, and chemical attack quickly become sources of concrete deterioration.

"The project engineers, specialized in the design of water treatment plants, knew very well about the importance of a reliable and durable concrete waterproofing solution to maximize the service life of the new facility," adds Christopher Chen. "PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified for the new US$11 million project."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix for all treatment and holding tanks, including the base mat, walls, columns, structural slab, and soffits. imi provided the concrete mix for the foundation placements and Shelby Materials finished the remaining concrete work.

PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete is impermeable, stopping water and chemicals from entering the concrete, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure encountered in a water treatment plant. Its ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

"As a concrete waterproofing admixture, PENETRON ADMIX SB is completely non-toxic and contains no VOCs," adds Christopher Chen. "As an NSF 61-certified admixture, it is an ideal solution for potable water applications like Fortville."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group