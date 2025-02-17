Indianapolis-based MBCB Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney Arqeil Shaw

Seasoned Attorney Joins Indianapolis Firm to Enhance Corporate and Business Transactional Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP (MBCB) is proud to announce the addition of Arqeil Shaw as an Associate Lawyer to the team.

An Indiana native, Shaw brings impressive academic and legal experience to MBCB. He earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Criminology/Criminal Justice from Indiana State University and later obtained his J.D. from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Shaw's professional journey includes a Summer Research Internship at the Indiana Supreme Court and previous experience as an Associate Lawyer at Ice Miller LLP, where he honed his expertise in corporate and business transactional work. He specializes in company formations, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, outside general counsel services, and drafting corporate and commercial contracts. Shaw is known for helping clients navigate complex state and federal regulations while driving efficiency and growth.

"Arqeil is a phenomenal addition to our team," said Sean Burke, Managing Partner. "He is an experienced transactional attorney who will add to the ranks of our corporate practice by fostering strong client relationships and building trust through his deep understanding of our corporate clients' unique needs."

Shaw is equally enthusiastic about joining MBCB Law Firm. "Joining this firm allows me to leverage my skills in a dynamic environment that values client engagement and professional growth. I am excited to contribute to a team committed to delivering high-quality legal services and building lasting client relationships, broadening my impact, collaborating with like-minded professionals, and continuing to develop a thriving client base. It's also fundamental to enjoy the people and the environment that you work in, which I know I will here." said Shaw.

Shaw's dedication to client success and deep knowledge of corporate law further reinforce the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to businesses in Indiana and beyond.

About MBCB Law Firm

Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP (MBCB) is a full-service commercial law firm that helps clients launch, grow, and defend their business. MBCB attorneys have 75+ combined years of BigLaw experience, and the firm deploys industry-leading technology solutions and aggressively manages overhead to control costs for clients. www.mbcblaw.com

