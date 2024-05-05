Indianapolis Star Names EMC Precision a winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2024 Award

EMC Precision has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

SHERIDAN, Ind., May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMC Precision has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"This award recognizes our continued efforts to create an exceptional place to work and motivates us to set even higher standards of what it means to be a Top Workplace," stated Bob Graney, Chief Operating Officer. "We believe in investing in our people, they are the heart of the company's success," added Jeff Ohlemacher, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT EMC

The heart of our business is high complexity, close tolerance precision machined parts and assemblies. We are perfectly equipped to serve customers who need a high volume of precision machined parts in a short amount of time.

Company Contact

EMC Precision

[email protected]

1.844.362.2378

http://www.emcprecision.com/

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com

Media Contact

Natalie Czayka, EMC Precision, 1 844.362.2378, [email protected]

SOURCE EMC Precision