Indianapolis Star Names EMC Precision A Winner Of The Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2026 Award

"This award recognizes our continued efforts to create an exceptional place to work and motivates us to set even higher standards of what it means to be a Top Workplace," stated Bob Graney, CEO/COO. Post this

"This award recognizes our continued efforts to create an exceptional place to work and motivates us to set even higher standards of what it means to be a Top Workplace," stated Bob Graney, CEO/COO.

ABOUT EMC PRECISION

The heart of our business is high complexity, close tolerance precision machined parts and assemblies. We are perfectly equipped to serve customers who need a high volume of precision machined parts in a short amount of time.

Company Contact

EMC Precision

[email protected]

1.844.362.2378

http://www.emcprecision.com/

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Mirinit Velez, EMC Precision, 1 844.362.2378, [email protected], emcprecision.com

SOURCE EMC Precision