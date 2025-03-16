Indie Short Fest Announces 2024/2025 Annual Award Winners

Horror short 'Wake' Wins Big with Four Awards, Michael Raymond-James Named Best Indie Short of the Year, and Steven Ogg Takes Best Actor

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indie Short Fest proudly announces the 2024/2025 Annual Award Winners, honoring excellence in independent filmmaking across 43 competitive categories. The awards ceremony took place this Saturday, March 15, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, where 33 films were recognized from a pool of 4,054 submissions from 64 countries—placing the winners in the top 0.8% of the year.

Major Winners and Highlights

"Wake" by Sean Carter emerged as a major winner, securing four awards: Best Horror Short, Best Male Director, Best Actress, and Best Editing. The film follows two nurses who, amid a hurricane, must store the body of a young girl in the morgue—only to discover unsettling secrets. ScreenAnarchy praised it as "made very, very well," with standout performances, particularly the lead nurse portrayed by K. Steele. Critics noted its distinct approach despite thematic parallels to "The Autopsy of Jane Doe."

Michael Raymond-James won Best Indie Short of the Year and Best First Time Male Director for his directorial debut, "The Missing Peace." Raymond-James, known for "True Blood" and "Once Upon a Time," delivers a poignant story about a man searching for a loved one amid the opioid crisis. Starry Constellation Magazine described the film as "simply magic."

BAFTA nominee Steven Ogg won Best Actor of the Year for "Frank and 3" directed by Charles A. Ullrich, which also earned Best Comedy Short of the Year. Ogg, known for "GTA V," "The Walking Dead," and "Westworld," showcases impeccable comedic timing in this dark comedy about personal redemption.

Eileen Dietz was honored with Best Supporting Actress of the Year for "Beverly Hills Exorcist." Dietz, known for her iconic role in "The Exorcist," plays a demon in this satirical horror-comedy. Film Threat praised her performance as a "giant floating demon head with a spiked collar and tentacles made of chains," adding nostalgic weight to the film's unique blend of horror and comedy.

O-T Fagbenle, a Primetime Emmy nominee ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Black Widow"), led the cast of "Still Scattered," which won Best Ensemble Cast of the Year and Best Dark Comedy Short of the Year. The film's sharp writing and chemistry among the cast were widely praised.

Jackson Abram won Best Young Actor of the Year for "Hoteling," starring alongside Khary Payton ("The Walking Dead") and Kevin L. Johnson ("Ozark"). Abram's nuanced portrayal of a boy navigating complex family dynamics highlights his rising talent.

See the full list of award winners in https://indieshortfest.com/

The event has been covered by NTD Right on LA! with Ruby Lovell, which is set to dedicate a full episode to highlighting key moments and insights. The episode will offer an in-depth recap of the event and is scheduled to air soon in https://www.ntd.com/right-on-la

About Indie Short Fest

Now in its eighth year, LA-based international film festival Indie Short Fest has been a launchpad for acclaimed projects, including 2025 Academy Award-winning live-action short I'm Not a Robot (Netherlands) and 2025 Oscar-shortlisted Edge of Space (USA).

Dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and showcasing creative excellence in short films, Indie Short Fest continues to spotlight diverse voices and innovative storytelling.

Media Contact

Indie Short Fest, Indie Short Fest, 1 661 568-8833, [email protected], https://indieshortfest.com

SOURCE Indie Short Fest