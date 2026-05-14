IndieReader Announces the 2026 Discovery Awards Finalists

IndieReader has announced the finalists for the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards, marking a major milestone for one of independent publishing's longest-running honors programs.
TAHOE CITY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 15th year, the Discovery Awards continue to spotlight emerging voices in fiction and nonfiction while reflecting the growing influence and cultural relevance of independent publishing.
This year's finalists include ten fiction and ten nonfiction titles selected from more than a thousand submissions spanning multiple genres and categories. In addition to the overall fiction and nonfiction winners, more than 50 category winners will be announced, recognizing excellence across the independent publishing landscape.
Winners will be announced during the streamed ceremony on May 28, 2026 at 5pm PST/8pm EST. Tune in here: indiereader.com/irda26-watch
2026 INDIEREADER DISCOVERY AWARD FINALISTS
OVERALL FICTION
- THE GYRE: A NOVEL by Stacy Carlson
- FUCK THAT by Joshua Ericson
- ESCALA'S WISH (TALES OF VALLA BOOK 1) by David James
- THE WIRE-WALKER by James Janko
- THE SEER: A NOVEL by Raquel Y. Levitt
- THE LOST SEIGNEUR by David Loux
- IRON ROSE by Abigail O'Bryan
- THE ESCAPE by Eve M. Riley
- THE TALE OF THE ENGLISH TEMPLAR by Helena P. Schrader
- THE FAITHFUL ONES: A NOVEL by Kathleen J. Waites
OVERALL NON-FICTION
- BECOMING A PEACOCK: STRUT YOUR WAY INTO SELF-LOVE by Michal Bardavid
- WHAT IF I'M ENOUGH?: CONFRONTING THE REFLECTION. RELEASING THE FEAR. OWNING THE STORY by Teron Buford
- THE SPARKLE TRAP: RECOGNIZING, ESCAPING, AND HEALING FROM NARCISSISTIC ABUSE IN LGBTQ+ LOVE by Daniel de Llano
- WHAT'S SO BAD ABOUT BEING POOR? by Deborah Foster
- SUN SHINING ON MORNING SNOW: A MEMOIR OF IDENTITY, LOSS, AND LIVING BOLDLY by Ingrid Hu Dahl
- WHAT'S YOUR NAME? HOW TO WRITE YOUR NAME IN HAN'GŬL WITHOUT LEARNING THE KOREAN LANGUAGE by Albert Jung
- STAND UP SPEAK UP: HOW SURVIVORS CREATED A MOVEMENT TO END SEXUAL VIOLENCE by Tim Lennon
- CHASING LEGENDS: MOTORCYCLE STORIES FROM THE PODCAST TRAIL by Aaron Pufal
- SHINE ON: RAISING OUR KIDS WITH DISABILITIES TO LEAD BRIGHT, HAPPY LIVES by Cynthia Schulz
- LOVE WARS: CLASH OF THE PARENTS, A TRUE DIVORCE STORY by Matthew A. Tower
New for this year, acclaimed film producer Ram Bergman (STAR WARS, KNIVES OUT) will evaluate select winning titles for potential screen adaptation. Winning titles will also receive cash prizes and be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret Literary Management for agent consideration. Additional visibility includes features by IngramSpark and Bookfinity in a "Behind the Book" interview series.
This year's program marks a new chapter for IndieReader, now under the ownership of Jared Drake and Julia Drake, co-founders of Wildbound PR, who have spent their careers supporting authors and publishers. Both also bring extensive awards experience, including producing the Kirkus Awards and National Book Critics Circle Awards.
The ceremony will be produced as a streaming event featuring guest presenters from across publishing, literary, and entertainment industries. This year's judging panel includes publishing professionals, booksellers, literary media, academics, and more than 10 additional jurors, including past Discovery Award winners and long-standing industry veterans.
Winners will be announced during the streamed ceremony on May 28, 2026 at 5pm PST/8pm EST. Tune in here: indiereader.com/irda26-watch
For more information, visit: IndieReader
Media Contact
Jared Drake, IndieReader, 1 (310)359-6487, [email protected], indiereader.com
SOURCE IndieReader
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