IndieReader Announces the 2026 Discovery Awards Finalists

IndieReader has announced the finalists for the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards, marking a major milestone for one of independent publishing's longest-running honors programs.

TAHOE CITY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 15th year, the Discovery Awards continue to spotlight emerging voices in fiction and nonfiction while reflecting the growing influence and cultural relevance of independent publishing.

This year's finalists include ten fiction and ten nonfiction titles selected from more than a thousand submissions spanning multiple genres and categories. In addition to the overall fiction and nonfiction winners, more than 50 category winners will be announced, recognizing excellence across the independent publishing landscape.