IndieReader Announces Winners of the 15th Annual IndieReader Discovery Awards

"Our goal is to highlight the very best indie books through thoughtful, human-driven critique, and the Discovery Awards are an important part of that mission." - Jared Drake Post this

Created to elevate standout independent books, the IndieReader Discovery Awards connect winning authors with influential members of the publishing, media, entertainment, and literary communities. Winners receive access to opportunities that may include literary agent representation, film and television adaptation, cash prizes, expanded industry exposure, professional consultations, and promotional opportunities through leading publishing and media partners.

"We're all feeling the impact of review sites folding up shop," said Jared Drake, co-owner of IndieReader. "At the same time, independent publishing continues to grow as authors and publishers forge paths outside the traditional gatekeeping system. Our goal is to highlight the very best indie books through thoughtful, human-driven critique, and the Discovery Awards are an important part of that mission."

The awards ceremony was presented as a streaming event featuring appearances from leaders across the literary, publishing, media, and entertainment industries. A replay of the complete awards ceremony is available here: https://indiereader.com/irda26-watch

GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

Overall Fiction

First Place: THE TALE OF THE ENGLISH TEMPLAR by Helena P. Schrader

Second Place: THE WIRE-WALKER by James Janko

Third Place: THE LOST SEIGNEUR by David Loux

Overall Nonfiction

First Place: THE SPARKLE TRAP by Daniel de Llano

Second Place: WHAT IF I'M ENOUGH? by Teron Buford

Third Place: SHINE ON by Cynthia Schulz

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best First Book

Fiction: IRON ROSE by Abigail O'Bryan

Nonfiction: STAND UP SPEAK UP by Tim Lennon

Best Book Cover

Fiction: THE MOON COULD ONLY WEEP by Rara Hope

Nonfiction: TRANSIENT ANCHORS by Libère J. Ndacayisaba

CATEGORY WINNERS

Fiction

Action/Adventure: ESCALA'S WISH by David James

Chick Lit: FOLLOW YOU DOWN by Katie Walsh

Coming of Age: MARGARET OF THIBODAUX by Jo Taylor

Dark Fantasy: BLOODY BLACK by Rhiannon Hargadon

Dystopian: THE DISRUPTION by W.H. Hilf

Erotica: HOOKUPS, HICCUPS, AND HAPPENSTANCE by Sam L. Feldman

Fantasy: THE SOURCE OF STORMS by Angelina Jeanette Kelly

Graphic Novel: THE LAST BOOK by Hungry Minds

Historical Fiction: THE GYRE by Stacy Carlson

Horror: WHERE DARK THINGS RISE by Andrew K. Clark

Inspirational Fiction: WHITE SUGAR, BROWN SUGAR by Michael A. Pyle

LGBTQ+ Fiction: LOST VILLAGE by Michael Saver

Literary Fiction: THE FAITHFUL ONES by Kathleen J. Waites

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller: BETWEEN THE SUN AND RAIN by Leighton Kirby Richards

New Adult: PROMISING YOUNG MAN by Elias Axel

Paranormal: THE SEER by Raquel Y. Levitt

Poetry: COLORSCAPES by Lee Woodman

Popular Fiction: THE GAME by Brandon Keller

Romance: THE ESCAPE by Eve M. Riley

Romantasy: LIKE A LILY AMONG THE THORNS by Karen S. Bell

Science Fiction: HIVE by D.L. Orton

Short Stories: CHRONICLES OF THE GRIM REAPER by Griz Calderon

Socially Conscious Fiction: THE LAST FLORIDIAN by Pete Clements

Spiritual Fiction: BIRDS IN A LAND OF NO TREES by Anthony Lange

Women's Fiction: EVERY STEP OF THE WAY by Sofía Ramírez Castillo

Middle Grade: THE END OF THE SIDEWALK by Nancy Schutt McCorkle

Young Adult: THEA by Genevieve Morrissey

Young Adult Horror: MORTAL VENGEANCE by Alejandro Torres De La Rocha

Nonfiction

Aging, Death & Dying: CARRYING THE TIGER by Tony Stewart

Audiobook: CETUS FINALIS by Suhail Rafidi, narrated by Ryan Hurtgen

Biography: CHARLES WHITFIELD RICHARDS: THE ARTIST AND HIS CIRCLE by J. Michael Warner

Business: RESTORING OUR SANITY ONLINE by Mark Weinstein

Coming of Age: MUD, MICROBES & MEDICINE by Elizabeth Reed Aden

Education: WHAT'S YOUR NAME? by Albert Jung

Entertaining: I HAVE A LOVE STORY by Natalie MacMaster

Finance/Investment/Economics: BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO GROWING WEALTH by Dr. Stacker

Health/Medicine/Nutrition: HOPE IN THE FACE OF CANCER by Darcie Wells and James Malinchak

History: THE PRE-RAPHAELITE BROTHERHOOD by Nick Louras

How-To: WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE by Philippe Johnson

Humor: LOSER by C.S. Beaty

Inspirational: BELIEVE by Christina H. Wilson

Kids: THE CASTOFF CANINE by Jeannette Greulach

LGBTQ+: TO KILL A COCKROACH by Osvaldo Calixto Amador

Memoir: SUN SHINING ON MORNING SNOW by Ingrid Hu Dahl

Parenting (Child Care/Family): LOVE WARS by Matthew A. Tower

Photography: THE ABCS OF CALIFORNIA'S NATIVE BEES by Krystle Hickman

Poetry: EXITS by Stephen C. Pollock

Politics/Current Events: STAND UP SPEAK UP by Tim Lennon

Pop Culture: PLUS-SIZE by Mekdela

Psychology/Mental Health: WHAT'S SO BAD ABOUT BEING POOR? by Deborah M. Foster

Religion: MANNA SONGS by Diane Gottlieb

Self-Help: LIVING IN COLOUR by Simone Hewitt

Sexuality/Relationships: THE AUTHENTIC YOUNG LOVER by Chris Hakim

Socially Conscious Nonfiction: JUSTICE FOR MA'AT by Le'Taxione

Sports/Fitness/Recreation: CHASING LEGENDS by Aaron Pufal

Travel: BELONGING TO THE WORLD by Barry Hoffner

True Crime: WONDERLAND by Patricia Knight Meyer

Women's Issues: NO MAN'S LAND by Becky Jensen

Children's (Board Books & Pre-Reading): WORDS by Katherine Davis-Gibbon

Children's (Early to Intermediate Readers): JIBBERJACK, FIBBERJACK by Stefanie Gamarra

Young Adult Nonfiction: GAME CHANGERS by Dan Gold

The full list of winners can be seen here: indiereader.com

Media Contact

IndieReader, IndieReader, 1 3103596487, [email protected], IndieReader.com

SOURCE IndieReader