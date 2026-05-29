IndieReader Announces Winners of the 15th Annual IndieReader Discovery Awards

More Than 1,000 Independent Books Submitted in First Awards Program Under New Ownership of Julia and Jared Drake
TAHOE CITY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IndieReader announced the winners of the 15th Annual IndieReader Discovery Awards, celebrating the year's most outstanding independently published books across fiction, nonfiction, and more than 50 genre categories. This year's competition attracted over 1,000 submissions, making it the largest and most competitive award cycles in the program's history.
The 2026 awards also mark the first awards ceremony presented under the ownership of Julia and Jared Drake, who acquired IndieReader in 2025 and have expanded its mission of helping exceptional independent books gain meaningful recognition.
Created to elevate standout independent books, the IndieReader Discovery Awards connect winning authors with influential members of the publishing, media, entertainment, and literary communities. Winners receive access to opportunities that may include literary agent representation, film and television adaptation, cash prizes, expanded industry exposure, professional consultations, and promotional opportunities through leading publishing and media partners.
"We're all feeling the impact of review sites folding up shop," said Jared Drake, co-owner of IndieReader. "At the same time, independent publishing continues to grow as authors and publishers forge paths outside the traditional gatekeeping system. Our goal is to highlight the very best indie books through thoughtful, human-driven critique, and the Discovery Awards are an important part of that mission."
The awards ceremony was presented as a streaming event featuring appearances from leaders across the literary, publishing, media, and entertainment industries. A replay of the complete awards ceremony is available here: https://indiereader.com/irda26-watch
GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
Overall Fiction
- First Place: THE TALE OF THE ENGLISH TEMPLAR by Helena P. Schrader
- Second Place: THE WIRE-WALKER by James Janko
- Third Place: THE LOST SEIGNEUR by David Loux
Overall Nonfiction
- First Place: THE SPARKLE TRAP by Daniel de Llano
- Second Place: WHAT IF I'M ENOUGH? by Teron Buford
- Third Place: SHINE ON by Cynthia Schulz
SPECIAL AWARDS
Best First Book
- Fiction: IRON ROSE by Abigail O'Bryan
- Nonfiction: STAND UP SPEAK UP by Tim Lennon
Best Book Cover
- Fiction: THE MOON COULD ONLY WEEP by Rara Hope
- Nonfiction: TRANSIENT ANCHORS by Libère J. Ndacayisaba
CATEGORY WINNERS
Fiction
- Action/Adventure: ESCALA'S WISH by David James
- Chick Lit: FOLLOW YOU DOWN by Katie Walsh
- Coming of Age: MARGARET OF THIBODAUX by Jo Taylor
- Dark Fantasy: BLOODY BLACK by Rhiannon Hargadon
- Dystopian: THE DISRUPTION by W.H. Hilf
- Erotica: HOOKUPS, HICCUPS, AND HAPPENSTANCE by Sam L. Feldman
- Fantasy: THE SOURCE OF STORMS by Angelina Jeanette Kelly
- Graphic Novel: THE LAST BOOK by Hungry Minds
- Historical Fiction: THE GYRE by Stacy Carlson
- Horror: WHERE DARK THINGS RISE by Andrew K. Clark
- Inspirational Fiction: WHITE SUGAR, BROWN SUGAR by Michael A. Pyle
- LGBTQ+ Fiction: LOST VILLAGE by Michael Saver
- Literary Fiction: THE FAITHFUL ONES by Kathleen J. Waites
- Mystery/Suspense/Thriller: BETWEEN THE SUN AND RAIN by Leighton Kirby Richards
- New Adult: PROMISING YOUNG MAN by Elias Axel
- Paranormal: THE SEER by Raquel Y. Levitt
- Poetry: COLORSCAPES by Lee Woodman
- Popular Fiction: THE GAME by Brandon Keller
- Romance: THE ESCAPE by Eve M. Riley
- Romantasy: LIKE A LILY AMONG THE THORNS by Karen S. Bell
- Science Fiction: HIVE by D.L. Orton
- Short Stories: CHRONICLES OF THE GRIM REAPER by Griz Calderon
- Socially Conscious Fiction: THE LAST FLORIDIAN by Pete Clements
- Spiritual Fiction: BIRDS IN A LAND OF NO TREES by Anthony Lange
- Women's Fiction: EVERY STEP OF THE WAY by Sofía Ramírez Castillo
- Middle Grade: THE END OF THE SIDEWALK by Nancy Schutt McCorkle
- Young Adult: THEA by Genevieve Morrissey
- Young Adult Horror: MORTAL VENGEANCE by Alejandro Torres De La Rocha
Nonfiction
- Aging, Death & Dying: CARRYING THE TIGER by Tony Stewart
- Audiobook: CETUS FINALIS by Suhail Rafidi, narrated by Ryan Hurtgen
- Biography: CHARLES WHITFIELD RICHARDS: THE ARTIST AND HIS CIRCLE by J. Michael Warner
- Business: RESTORING OUR SANITY ONLINE by Mark Weinstein
- Coming of Age: MUD, MICROBES & MEDICINE by Elizabeth Reed Aden
- Education: WHAT'S YOUR NAME? by Albert Jung
- Entertaining: I HAVE A LOVE STORY by Natalie MacMaster
- Finance/Investment/Economics: BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO GROWING WEALTH by Dr. Stacker
- Health/Medicine/Nutrition: HOPE IN THE FACE OF CANCER by Darcie Wells and James Malinchak
- History: THE PRE-RAPHAELITE BROTHERHOOD by Nick Louras
- How-To: WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE by Philippe Johnson
- Humor: LOSER by C.S. Beaty
- Inspirational: BELIEVE by Christina H. Wilson
- Kids: THE CASTOFF CANINE by Jeannette Greulach
- LGBTQ+: TO KILL A COCKROACH by Osvaldo Calixto Amador
- Memoir: SUN SHINING ON MORNING SNOW by Ingrid Hu Dahl
- Parenting (Child Care/Family): LOVE WARS by Matthew A. Tower
- Photography: THE ABCS OF CALIFORNIA'S NATIVE BEES by Krystle Hickman
- Poetry: EXITS by Stephen C. Pollock
- Politics/Current Events: STAND UP SPEAK UP by Tim Lennon
- Pop Culture: PLUS-SIZE by Mekdela
- Psychology/Mental Health: WHAT'S SO BAD ABOUT BEING POOR? by Deborah M. Foster
- Religion: MANNA SONGS by Diane Gottlieb
- Self-Help: LIVING IN COLOUR by Simone Hewitt
- Sexuality/Relationships: THE AUTHENTIC YOUNG LOVER by Chris Hakim
- Socially Conscious Nonfiction: JUSTICE FOR MA'AT by Le'Taxione
- Sports/Fitness/Recreation: CHASING LEGENDS by Aaron Pufal
- Travel: BELONGING TO THE WORLD by Barry Hoffner
- True Crime: WONDERLAND by Patricia Knight Meyer
- Women's Issues: NO MAN'S LAND by Becky Jensen
- Children's (Board Books & Pre-Reading): WORDS by Katherine Davis-Gibbon
- Children's (Early to Intermediate Readers): JIBBERJACK, FIBBERJACK by Stefanie Gamarra
- Young Adult Nonfiction: GAME CHANGERS by Dan Gold
The full list of winners can be seen here: indiereader.com
Media Contact
IndieReader, IndieReader, 1 3103596487, [email protected], IndieReader.com
SOURCE IndieReader
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