Indigo Beam Acquires Argis Solutions, Expanding GIS Reach into Colorado and the Public Sector

Indigo Beam, a Houston-based digital transformation firm, acquires Argis Solutions, an Esri Gold Partner based in Aurora, Colorado. The acquisition enhances Indigo Beam's energy-focused geospatial capabilities to create a comprehensive, multi-industry GIS consulting practice.
HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indigo Beam, LLC ("Indigo Beam"), a Houston-based digital transformation and technology consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Argis Solutions, Inc. ("Argis"), an award-winning Esri Gold Partner specializing in GIS professional services for state and local government, federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.
Argis brings deep expertise in spatial analysis, machine learning/AI, and innovative GIS solutions. Argis is recognized by Esri as a Gold Partner and maintains strategic partnerships with Safe Software (FME) and the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA). Argis will continue to operate under the Argis Solutions brand and will maintain its commitment to serving its clients. The acquisition also establishes Indigo Beam's presence in Colorado, Wyoming, Illinois, and Ohio while significantly expanding its geospatial offerings within the public sector.
Argis will join forces with LOGIC Solutions Group, Indigo Beam's existing award-winning Esri Gold Partner geospatial brand, which specializes in GIS solutions for asset-intensive industries across the nation, including renewable energy, upstream oil and gas, midstream pipeline, as well as engineering and construction firms.
Strategic Rationale:
The acquisition is driven by Indigo Beam's goal of becoming a premier GIS services provider with a national footprint and offerings spanning multiple industries.
"Argis has built a strong reputation as a practical, client-focused GIS partner—exactly the kind of organization that fits our culture," said Adarsh Karia, CEO of Indigo Beam. "Together with LOGIC Solutions Group, we now offer clients a geospatial practice that can serve a county assessor's office and a pipeline operator with equal depth. That range is rare, and it's what makes this combination compelling."
"Joining Indigo Beam gives us the resources to scale what we do best: helping organizations future-proof their GIS with common-sense solutions," said Brady Hustad, CEO of Argis Solutions. "Our clients will benefit from expanded capacity and access to modernization and integration expertise that complement our existing strengths."
What This Means for Customers:
Customers across both public and private sectors can now access a broader array of geospatial and digital modernization services through a single consulting relationship, including:
- Public sector GIS consulting and managed services for city, county, state, federal, and nonprofit organizations, including public works, utilities, land records, addressing, emergency services, transportation, and zoning
- Enterprise GIS modernization, cloud migration, and ArcGIS platform implementations
- Energy and asset lifecycle GIS solutions supporting upstream, midstream, engineering, and renewable energy operations
- Broader digital transformation capabilities including front and back-office solutions, AI, and business intelligence
About Indigo Beam, LLC
Indigo Beam is a digital transformation partner delivering services to clients in energy, industrial, and government sectors with a delivery philosophy centered on adaptability, continuous delivery, elevated user experience, and meaningful alliances. Indigo Beam is a Texas DIR-approved vendor and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Learn more at https://www.indigobeam.com.
About LOGIC Solutions Group
LOGIC Solutions Group delivers enterprise information management and GIS solutions for organizations with assets that can be mapped. The company integrates geospatial capabilities with existing business systems, supporting clients across the asset lifecycle—from upstream exploration and production to midstream pipeline operations, engineering, and renewable energy. Learn more at https://www.logicsolutionsgroup.com.
About Argis Solutions, Inc.
Argis Solutions is an award-winning Esri Gold Partner providing GIS consulting and professional services since 2016. Powered by skilled developers and GIS practitioners, the company delivers practical geospatial roadmaps, modernization services, custom development, and managed support for government, nonprofit, and private organizations. Based in Aurora, Colorado, Argis maintains strategic partnerships with Esri, Safe Software (FME), and Tyler Technologies. Learn more at https://www.argis.com.
Media Contact
Adarsh Karia, Indigo Beam, 1 713-335-1550, [email protected], www.indigobeam.com
