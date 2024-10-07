Indio Management's CEO Seth Bame Completes Historic Restoration of Marquita Court Apartments

"Restoring Marquita Court has been a labor of love," said Seth Bame, CEO of Indio Management. "We are committed to preserving Dallas's rich history while providing quality homes for our community." Post this

In July 2022, an unexpected collapse of a portion of Marquita Court's roof displaced over 30 residents. While no one was injured, the incident underscored the importance of comprehensive renovations beyond superficial updates.

Drawing from prior experience with the historic Bella Villa Apartments restoration in 2018, Indio Management undertook a complete overhaul of Marquita Court. The restoration includes:

Installation of new central air conditioning systems (previously only window units were available).

Addition of in-unit laundry equipment for each apartment.

Complete replacement of electrical and plumbing systems.

Structural reinforcements to meet and exceed current building codes.

Preservation of the building's historic aesthetics to maintain its original look and feel.

"Not changing the aesthetics was important to us—not building something that didn't fit with the original intent," Bame emphasized. "We've brought Marquita Court up to modern standards without losing its historic essence. It's a delicate balance between historic preservation and 21st-century comfort and safety."

The restoration of Marquita Court has garnered attention from local media, including the Lakewood Advocate, highlighting the project's impact on the community.

Throughout the restoration process, Indio Management worked closely with city planners, zoning officials, and historic preservation committees to ensure compliance and respect for the building's heritage.

