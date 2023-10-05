Individual Investors Find Their Path to Sustainable Investments in New Book

"Today, people are using their values to guide almost every decision in their lives – from where they live, to what they drive, to where they shop" says co-author Kylelane Purcell. "How they invest shouldn't be any different." Tweet this

A New Generation of Investors Has a New Look at Investing and Needs New Guidance.

Interest in sustainable investments, often called "ESG" investing because of its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance issues, is strong, with women and younger investors leading the demand. However, a 2022 study from FINRA and the University of Chicago found most individual investors don't hold ESG investments because they aren't aware of them or don't know how. As wealth transfers from an older, male-dominated group, this newly-empowered generation of investors would prefer to be invested sustainably, but need help putting that preference into action.

In the book, readers learn how to find and evaluate funds offered by large asset managers like BlackRock and Vanguard, alongside smaller, specialty fund managers who focus only on sustainable strategies. Valid concerns about greenwashing are addressed, as readers learn how to avoid green-in-name-only funds and invest in ways that truly match their values.

Dispelling the Myths and Untruths About ESG Investing from Conservative Politicians and Media.

2023 has seen significant attacks by conservatives on sustainable investing. Decrying the practice as "woke," anti-ESG laws have passed in several conservative states, and congressional Republicans held a series of hearings in July attacking the practice. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy first generated national headlines last year with his "Anti-ESG" firm, Strive Asset Management.

"The more successful and popular that sustainable strategies become, the more frequent the criticisms," says author Ben Vivari.

"Unfortunately, a lot of that criticism is more confusing than informative, and some of it is outright false."

The book examines ample evidence that ESG data can guide fund managers to positive returns and better risk controls, with outcomes improving over longer time horizons. It uses real-world case studies to show how a measured approach to sustainability and social good can drive positive long-term performance in companies.

About The Authors

Till Investors cofounders Ben Vivari and Kylelane Purcell have been translating "finance-speak" for the investment industry for decades. They are also the CEO and President, respectively, of Purcell Communications, where they create educational investment content for some of the largest asset managers and wealth managers in the country. With this book they are stepping out from behind the curtain to help investors navigate the world of ESG investing and find funds that invest in ways that match their values.

"Sustainable Investing: An ESG Starter Kit for Everyday Investors" is available for pre-order at Amazon.

