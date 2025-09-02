Indonesian Web3 Platform Hypr Lets Global Investors Cash In on Profitable F&B Businesses

"Hypr was built to bridge proven businesses with a global investor base. Our launch with DORÉ by LeTAO shows how Web3 can transform access to capital while ensuring investments remain transparent, secure, and rewarding." Post this

Hypr is designed as a key component of Wahyoo's core mission. It bridges the financing gap between global investors keen on Indonesia's vast F&B sector and local entrepreneurs seeking growth capital. The Web3 crowdfunding model unlocks financing for profitable businesses that might otherwise be underserved by traditional banks or venture capital. In doing so, it also provides retail investors with transparent, recurring profit distributions from real-world businesses.

Hypr is kicking off its portfolio of investment opportunities by featuring DORÉ by LeTAO, a profitable high-end dessert brand from Japan, renowned for its cheesecakes and pastries, and expanding rapidly in the local market.

Unlike speculative crypto projects, Hypr only lists businesses with proven track records of profitability. Investors gain profit-sharing rights secured by NFT-backed smart contracts, with monthly profit distributions verified directly from POS systems. Regulated by the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK), Hypr has secured ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications for security and quality management.

Indonesia's institutional and retail F&B market surpassed US$51.5 billion in 2024, with rising consumer spending and demand for premium dining experiences. By curating businesses such as DORÉ by LeTAO, Hypr positions itself at the intersection of the nation's fast-growing consumer market and the global appetite for transparent, asset-backed Web3 investments.

The company's leadership aims to position Hypr's debut with DORÉ by LeTAO as proof that Web3 can be applied to profitable, real-world businesses in ways that benefit both investors and entrepreneurs. By combining transparency, verifiable profit distribution, and curated brand selection, the model extends Wahyoo Ventures' mission of empowering

Indonesia's F&B entrepreneurs while opening the door for global investors to participate in their success.

David Salim, Co-Founder & CEO of Hypr, explained, "Hypr was built to bridge proven businesses with a global investor base. Our launch with DORÉ by LeTAO shows how Web3 can transform access to capital while ensuring investments remain transparent, secure, and rewarding."

Peter Shearer, Co-Founder of Hypr and CEO of Wahyoo Ventures, added, "We believe in scaling businesses that show real potential. Supporting Hypr in curating and investing in promising brands like DORÉ by LeTAO aligns perfectly with our mission to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive."

Andy Pangestu, CEO of DORÉ by LeTAO, said, "Partnering with Hypr and Wahyoo Ventures opens new opportunities for DORÉ by LeTAO to expand and reach more customers. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our growth journey."

The Expansion Agreement Signing Ceremony took place on 27 August 2025 at House of Future, Plaza Indonesia, Jakarta, attended by executives from Hypr, Wahyoo Ventures, and DORE by LeTao. With DORÉ by LeTAO as the inaugural project, Hypr and Wahyoo Ventures plan to onboard additional high-potential F&B and lifestyle businesses in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the platform's signature token ($HYPR) officially launched on 19 August 2025, marking the beginning of a new phase for the ecosystem. Its primary utility lies in the tiering system, which determines user access to exclusive deals, early investment opportunities, rewards, and more.

$HYPR also empowers the community to participate in decision-making. Token holders can vote on which brands and businesses are launched next on the platform, shaping the future of real-world opportunities across F&B, sports, wellness, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle sectors.

Global investors may visit Hypr's website to learn more and begin exploring investment opportunities at: https://hypr.fund/

Media Contact

Leighton Cosseboom, Hypr, 1 (503) 395 4007, [email protected], https://hypr.fund/

SOURCE Hypr