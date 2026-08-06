Indoor environmental expert Barton Robertson releases debut bio-thriller THE REMEDIATOR.

THE REMEDIATOR grew from a question I could not let go: What happens when the threat we think we understand begins adapting faster than we can contain it? Post this

Robertson is the founder and president of Above Board Indoor Environmental, an Oswego, Illinois-based company serving homeowners, businesses, and organizations throughout the Chicagoland area. During his career, he has handled thousands of inspections, remediation projects, and complex environmental cases involving mold, moisture damage, indoor air quality, and building contamination.

His professional experience gives THE REMEDIATOR an unusual level of realism. The equipment, containment procedures, protective clothing, moisture conditions, structural vulnerabilities, and remediation challenges depicted in the novel are grounded in the work Robertson has performed throughout his career.

"I've spent more than two decades walking into crawl spaces, attics, basements, and damaged buildings where hidden contamination changes people's lives," Robertson said. "THE REMEDIATOR grew from a question I could not let go: What happens when the threat we think we understand begins adapting faster than we can contain it?"

The novel follows Brandon Robinson, a veteran mold remediator who enters what appears to be a routine project in a far western Chicago suburb. He soon discovers a rapidly evolving organism unlike anything he has encountered.

As unexplained illnesses spread and buildings become contaminated, the organism, known as the Mycoclysm, threatens communities across the country. Brandon's field experience and unusual resistance to the pathogen may be critical to stopping it.

Rather than placing a traditional government agent or laboratory scientist at the center of the story, THE REMEDIATOR focuses on the first responders and other professionals who enter contaminated buildings, operate specialized equipment, and make critical decisions before complete scientific answers are available.

The novel also explores environmental vulnerability, biological engineering, corporate influence, public trust, and society's dependence on infrastructure that can quickly become a channel for contamination.

THE REMEDIATOR is available in paperback through Amazon. Additional information about the novel and Barton Robertson can be found at BartonRobertsonAuthor.com and on his Facebook page.

About Barton Robertson

Barton Robertson is an indoor environmental specialist, remediation professional, entrepreneur, and author based in the Chicago suburbs. He is the founder and president of Above Board Indoor Environmental, a company specializing in mold remediation, moisture control, environmental inspections, indoor air quality, and related building hazards.

Robertson has spent more than two decades investigating hidden contamination and helping property owners address environmental problems affecting their homes and businesses. His experience includes inspections, remediation planning, field operations, consulting, and expert-witness work involving mold and indoor air quality.

Indoor environmental expert Barton Robertson releases debut bio-thriller THE REMEDIATOR.

Media Contact

Pamela La Gioia, La Gioia Literary Management, 1 815-587-2461, [email protected]

SOURCE Barton Robertson