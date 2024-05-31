Indotronix Avani Group Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati Named 2024 Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

"If you don't have ways to measure trends or to see exactly how diverse your existing talent sources are, then you're essentially flying blind when it comes to DE&I efforts." Post this

"If you don't have ways to measure trends or to see exactly how diverse your existing talent sources are, then you're essentially flying blind when it comes to DE&I efforts," said Penakalapati. "With advanced technology, we're now able to pull back the curtain and see the demographics of any talent pool, which unleashes the potential for unlimited growth and true diversity within the workforce."

In 2023, Penakalapati led efforts to provide clients with insights into their hiring data over the past three years, comparing it with their current objectives. He also established a company-wide initiative at Indotronix Avani to achieve a 50% representation of women in the workforce, investing significantly in this goal. This led to substantial infrastructure improvements to support female employees. Drawing from his experiences as an immigrant, he underscores the significant benefits of a diverse team on a business.

Looking to the future, Penakalapati is focused on expanding diversity within remote and contingent labor markets. He identifies a unique opportunity for businesses to engage a globally diverse talent pool, highlighting how hybrid and remote work models can enhance DE&I efforts, making organizations more inclusive than ever before.

"Current headlines and even SIA's most recent research shows a disappointing decrease in time, attention and resources being spent on diversity, equity and inclusion by businesses and individuals. But our 2024 influencers combat such trends by making DE&I more than an initiative and more of an imperative," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "SIA is incredibly proud of the steadfast advocates on our 2024 DE&I Influencers list, and we honor them for endeavoring to create a more diverse, fair and inclusive world of work."

About Indotronix Avani

The Indotronix Avani Group provide staffing, custom software solutions development, and data-driven digital marketing services that drive success for clients including Fortune 500 corporations, large enterprises, and government entities across the United States, Canada, UK/Europe, and India. Indotronix Avani connects clients with talent via contingent staffing, direct hire, payrolling and direct sourcing across major categories including information technology, engineering, business, clinical & scientific and manufacturing. Since 2023, Indotronix Avani has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the largest staffing companies in the United States.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. We help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

