Indri Launches Its Award-Winning Expression - "Indri Dru" Single Malt Indian Whisky In The US Market

With an impressive 57.2% ABV, Indri Dru boasts a robust and captivating nose profile. Upon nosing, one can expect a delightful whiff of a mixed fruit basket, accompanied by subtle hints of vanilla, gentle spice, and notes of chocolate and honey. It entices the senses, setting the stage for an extraordinary tasting experience.

On the palate, Indri Dru offers a sweetish fruity forward taste, gracefully transitioning into soft spice and sweet vanilla. As the flavors unfold, a touch of chocolate and wood lactones appear, complemented by citrus notes that add depth and complexity to the whisky's profile. The finish is full-bodied, and complex, and leaves a long-lasting impression of mixed fruit flavors that will surely tantalize and satisfy even the most discerning palates.

"In crafting Indri Dru Single Malt Indian Whisky, we aimed to create a whisky and a sensory journey. Each sip explores the rich flavors as a testament to our commitment to quality and tradition. Indri-Dru is not only a whisky, but it is also a celebration of the craftsmanship that defines Indian spirits", says Praveen Malviya, CEO, of Piccadily Distilleries.

Indri Dru Single Malt Indian Whisky stands proudly adorned with prestigious awards, including 93 points from the Ultimate Spirit Challenge, a Gold Medal at The Spirit Business World Whisky Masters, and another Gold at the New York World Spirits Competition. These accolades highlight Indri-Dru's exceptional quality and position it as a distinguished and award-winning spirit on the global stage.

Indri Dru Single Malt Indian Whisky is available now at $80 for 750ml in select retailers across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.indri.in

About Piccadily Distilleries

Piccadily Distilleries, situated at Indri, in the Northern part of India, is located off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2,500 years) and was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India). Today, it is India's largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirits, with a production capacity of 12000 liters daily and up to 4 million liters yearly. The distillery is rapidly expanding its warehousing capacity to hold a total of 70,000 barrels and a new visitor center is also under construction and will be open for visitors by the end of the year. The distillery proudly utilizes 100% renewable energy for its operations without the usage of any fossil fuels.

