Inductive Automation Names Opto 22 as a Solution Partner

California-based industrial automation and IIoT manufacturer Opto 22 announces a new, elevated partnership status with Inductive Automation as a Solution Partner.

TEMECULA, Calif. , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California-based industrial automation and IIoT manufacturer Opto 22 announces a new, elevated partnership status with Inductive Automation as a Solution Partner.

One of the first hardware companies to embed Inductive Automation's Ignition software in its industrial edge devices, Opto 22 had been a long-time member of the Ignition Onboard Program. With the sunsetting of the Onboard Program, Opto 22 joined Inductive Automation's Solution Partner Program, reaffirming the relationship between the two companies.

As a Solution Partner, Opto 22 will continue to provide bundled solutions, presenting customers with the option to purchase its edge devices with Ignition Edge pre-installed. The groov EPIC edge programmable industrial controllers (GRV-EPIC-PR1 and GRV-EPIC-PR2) and the groov RIO (GRV-R7-MM2001-10) edge device all have Inductive Automation's Ignition Edge® built in.

"We have a long history of partnering with Inductive Automation, specifically around our implementation of Ignition Edge software on our groov EPIC and RIO products," states Benson Hougland, VP of Product Strategy at Opto 22. "Customers worldwide appreciate this powerful combination of hardware and software and use it to solve numerous industry problems. We're thrilled to be elevated to Solution Partner status and to continue offering state-of-the-art solutions to the industrial automation community."

Ignition Edge is designed and optimized for edge-of-network devices. It's a lightweight version of Ignition that comes with unlimited tags, drivers to third-party PLCs, and a variety of data-transfer protocol options. Your groov EPIC or groov RIO with Ignition Edge can do things like: enable data buffering, publish and subscribe to data with MQTT, supply remote alarming, and more. You can try Ignition Edge out for free, then order an Ignition Edge license from Opto 22 when you're ready to move ahead with your project.

Opto 22 groov products with Ignition Edge built in are an ideal solution for:

• Remote monitoring and control

• Connecting to cloud applications

• Edge computing

• Brownfield applications

About Inductive Automation

Inductive Automation creates industrial software that empowers organizations to swiftly turn great ideas into reality by removing all technological and economic obstacles. By cross-pollinating IT with SCADA technologies, Inductive Automation created Ignition software, the first universal industrial application platform with unlimited potential. Ignition empowers industrial organizations around the world and in virtually every industry, with an outstanding software platform and top-notch support. For more information, visit inductiveautomation.com.

About Opto 22

Opto 22 designs and manufactures industrial control products and Internet of Things platforms that bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT). Based on a core design philosophy of leveraging open, standards-based technology, Opto 22 products are deployed worldwide in industrial automation, process control, building automation, industrial refrigeration, remote monitoring, and data acquisition applications. Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., Opto 22 products have a worldwide reputation for ease-of-use, innovation, quality, and reliability. For nearly 50 years OEMs, machine builders, automation end-users, and information technology and operations personnel have and continue to trust Opto 22 to deliver high-quality products with superior reliability. The company was founded in 1974 and is privately held in Temecula, California, U.S.A. Opto 22 products are available through a global network of distributors and system integrators. For more information, contact Opto 22 headquarters at +1-951-695-3000 or visit www.opto22.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Media Contact

Janice Colmer, Opto 22, 1 9516953000, [email protected], www.opto22.com

SOURCE Opto 22