Inductive Positioning System Delivers Rapid Measuring and Condition Monitoring Data

This non-contact position measuring system is fast, with measuring rates of more than 10 KHz and high signal stability. That is 5-10 times faster than a typical linear transducer.

Built-in IO-Link allows for simplified setup and continuous condition monitoring of statuses such as internal device temperature, vibration, inclination, operating hours, voltage, and signal quality.

Using advanced technology, this continuous linear position sensor measures changes in the position of a guided target. The printed circuit board contains two conductor loops that run the full measurement length. As the target moves across the measurement path, it resonates with the signals transmitted through the conductor loops and creates a magnetic field. The system translates the magnetic field into a linear output signal. It provides greater flexibility than other measuring systems because the target runs on grooves built into the housing, delivering greater freedom for installation.

Its speed and precision, combined with its IP67 rating, make it a better choice for dynamic applications like packaging lines, punching systems, filling injection molds, and more.

Four interfaces are available to meet specific needs.

Two analog versions, one 0…10 V and one 4…20 mA

An IO-Link-only version, and

A synchronous serial interface (SSI) version

With the increased speed, the SSI version is an excellent choice for closed-loop motion control.

With a range of flying and guided targets available, users can build a system to best suit their application needs.

The continuous condition monitoring, flexible interfaces, and simplified setup and diagnostics via IO-Link reduce set-up and changeover times, all of which help to avoid machine and equipment downtime.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/rapid-inductive-position-measuring-system

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.

