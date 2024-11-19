Indulge Your Holiday Cravings the Better Way with KAMUT® Brand Wheat and The Food Nanny

Enjoy comfort and tradition this holiday season with classic favorite bread recipes using KAMUT® brand wheat flour.
MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Kamut International is teaming up with Lizi Heaps, The Food Nanny, to feature four beloved recipes for your table. Each recipe is designed to inspire everyone to indulge in tradition with a healthier twist using KAMUT® brand wheat. Health-conscious consumers, food enthusiasts, and bakers prepare to elevate your breads with these specially curated recipes that combine the comforting flavors of classic holiday breads with the health benefits of KAMUT® brand wheat flour.
This collaboration highlights the classic appeal of traditional holiday breads while elevating them with more flavorful and healthier KAMUT® brand wheat. These recipes are designed to make the holiday season even more delicious and nutritious, transforming people's perceptions of holiday baking.
Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The holidays are a special time for family, friends, and tradition, and we're delighted to partner with Lizi to feature KAMUT® brand wheat in these beloved recipes."
Featured Recipes from The Food Nanny include:
• KAMUT Corn Bread – Perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.
https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/kamut-cornbread
• KAMUT Pumpkin Chocolate Bread – A delightful Thanksgiving treat.
https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-bread
• Nell's Dinner Rolls – An essential for Christmas dinner.
https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/nells-dinner-rolls?srsltid=AfmBOooEiq1XJ5Y8x-vFKSqaEVsESAP-wAaDOtw4QdcvNGTfLmic6XDs
• KAMUT Raisin Cinnamon Bread with Vanilla Frosting – A festive indulgence for your Christmas holiday.
https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/kamut-raisin-cinnamon-bread?srsltid=AfmBOoqH_qSGxgufX2l9Kpmbvsi9IgmyF6JP_9sySdjBT-wdiEKO0b-V
Blyth added, "We are committed to providing high-quality, nutritious, organically grown KAMUT® brand wheat that enhances every recipe's flavor and health benefits. We are thrilled to have Lizi, The Food Nanny, help everyone enjoy these cherished traditional favorites with KAMUT® brand wheat this holiday season."
Impact on Holiday and Health-Conscious Cooking
The holiday season is synonymous with comfort and tradition, making nostalgic breads and recipes particularly appealing. This collaboration of The Food Nanny and KAMUT® brand wheat promises to transform holiday baking traditions by offering something special for everyone, including health-conscious consumers, food enthusiasts, and bakers, and by providing more delicious and nutritious options.
About KAMUT® Brand Wheat
Genuine KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.
