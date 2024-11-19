Indulge Your Holiday Cravings the Better Way with KAMUT® Brand Wheat and The Food Nanny

The holidays are a special time for family, friends, and tradition, and we're delighted to partner with The Food Nanny to feature KAMUT® brand wheat in these beloved recipes. Post this

Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The holidays are a special time for family, friends, and tradition, and we're delighted to partner with Lizi to feature KAMUT® brand wheat in these beloved recipes."

Featured Recipes from The Food Nanny include:

• KAMUT Corn Bread – Perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.

https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/kamut-cornbread

• KAMUT Pumpkin Chocolate Bread – A delightful Thanksgiving treat.

https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-bread

• Nell's Dinner Rolls – An essential for Christmas dinner.

https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/nells-dinner-rolls?srsltid=AfmBOooEiq1XJ5Y8x-vFKSqaEVsESAP-wAaDOtw4QdcvNGTfLmic6XDs

• KAMUT Raisin Cinnamon Bread with Vanilla Frosting – A festive indulgence for your Christmas holiday.

https://www.thefoodnanny.com/blogs/recipes/kamut-raisin-cinnamon-bread?srsltid=AfmBOoqH_qSGxgufX2l9Kpmbvsi9IgmyF6JP_9sySdjBT-wdiEKO0b-V

Blyth added, "We are committed to providing high-quality, nutritious, organically grown KAMUT® brand wheat that enhances every recipe's flavor and health benefits. We are thrilled to have Lizi, The Food Nanny, help everyone enjoy these cherished traditional favorites with KAMUT® brand wheat this holiday season."

Impact on Holiday and Health-Conscious Cooking

The holiday season is synonymous with comfort and tradition, making nostalgic breads and recipes particularly appealing. This collaboration of The Food Nanny and KAMUT® brand wheat promises to transform holiday baking traditions by offering something special for everyone, including health-conscious consumers, food enthusiasts, and bakers, and by providing more delicious and nutritious options.

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

Genuine KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

