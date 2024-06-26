Indus Communities Names Manu Gupta, Managing Director, as New CEO

I am thrilled to lead the company my parents built," Gupta said. "Indus is a close-knit, family-run business with dedicated employees. I look forward to supporting our employees, residents, investors, and the Houston community." Post this

"I am thrilled and deeply privileged to assume the leadership role at the company my parents built from the ground up to where it is today," Gupta said. "Indus is a close-knit, family-run business with incredibly dedicated employees, and I look forward to providing the necessary leadership that continues to support our employees, residents, and investors, as well as the local Houston community."

A People-First Vision for Growth :

As Indus' new CEO, Gupta's vision is to grow the company organically rather than simply for growth's sake. "Growth is an important goal, but how our team helps

us get there is very important for Indus," he said. "We want all employees to have the same uplifting and supportive experience, whether they're on-site or part of the corporate support teams. It's important that everyone knows their value and has a clear plan on how to grow their influence and impact on one other."

Regarding his son's appointment, Ajay Gupta noted, "Few things are more rewarding to a parent and company founder than transitioning leadership of their company to a child who has been so actively involved in growing the business," he said. "Not only has Manu demonstrated he understands our business, he also has been instrumental in closing many important deals in our portfolio."

Manu Gupta, a Houston native, earned a B.A. in History from Rice University and his Doctorate of Medicine degree from American University. In 2023, Gupta was named

to the Houston Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list of business professionals and also serves on several community boards, including the Houston Apartment Association and India House Houston. He was also named by the National Apartment Association as "Emerging Leader of the Year" in 2023 and received the "Bob Ross Independent Owner of the Year Award" in 2023 by the Texas Apartment Association.

About Indus Management :

Known for renovating and revitalizing underperforming properties, Indus was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: to transform neighborhoods and lives. Since 2002, Indus has committed itself to making neighborhoods stronger and safer by revitalizing communities in the greater Houston area. As a family-owned business, Indus has made a conscious choice to pay its success forward by helping residents who live in our properties along with their family and friends. This philosophy also extends to its employees, who proudly own 25% of the business. For further information, visit induscommunities.com.

