Indus Communities Names Manu Gupta, Managing Director, as New CEO

Founding CEO Ajay Gupta Shifts Company Leadership to His Son, Signaling Indus' Next Generation of Growth in Houston's Booming Apartment Market
HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indus Communities, a Houston-based owner and developer of multi-family apartment communities, appointed Manu Gupta, M.D. to CEO from Managing Director, a role he has held for 12 years, on June 19, 2024. Gupta assumes the leadership reins from his father, Ajay Gupta, who founded Indus in 2000 and who will continue to serve as chairman in an advisory capacity.
Manu Gupta, 40, began his career in the family-run business in 2012 when Indus had six apartment communities with a total of $65 million of assets under management. Gupta played a vital and highly active role in growing the company, which currently manages 38 communities totaling more than $1 billion in assets. During that same timeframe, the number of apartment units under Indus' management grew from 6,500 to today, where the portfolio includes 11,000 units and continues on a strong growth trajectory.
"I am thrilled and deeply privileged to assume the leadership role at the company my parents built from the ground up to where it is today," Gupta said. "Indus is a close-knit, family-run business with incredibly dedicated employees, and I look forward to providing the necessary leadership that continues to support our employees, residents, and investors, as well as the local Houston community."
A People-First Vision for Growth :
As Indus' new CEO, Gupta's vision is to grow the company organically rather than simply for growth's sake. "Growth is an important goal, but how our team helps
us get there is very important for Indus," he said. "We want all employees to have the same uplifting and supportive experience, whether they're on-site or part of the corporate support teams. It's important that everyone knows their value and has a clear plan on how to grow their influence and impact on one other."
Regarding his son's appointment, Ajay Gupta noted, "Few things are more rewarding to a parent and company founder than transitioning leadership of their company to a child who has been so actively involved in growing the business," he said. "Not only has Manu demonstrated he understands our business, he also has been instrumental in closing many important deals in our portfolio."
Manu Gupta, a Houston native, earned a B.A. in History from Rice University and his Doctorate of Medicine degree from American University. In 2023, Gupta was named
to the Houston Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list of business professionals and also serves on several community boards, including the Houston Apartment Association and India House Houston. He was also named by the National Apartment Association as "Emerging Leader of the Year" in 2023 and received the "Bob Ross Independent Owner of the Year Award" in 2023 by the Texas Apartment Association.
About Indus Management :
Known for renovating and revitalizing underperforming properties, Indus was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: to transform neighborhoods and lives. Since 2002, Indus has committed itself to making neighborhoods stronger and safer by revitalizing communities in the greater Houston area. As a family-owned business, Indus has made a conscious choice to pay its success forward by helping residents who live in our properties along with their family and friends. This philosophy also extends to its employees, who proudly own 25% of the business. For further information, visit induscommunities.com.
