Industrial Battery Manufacturer TAB to Open U.S. Headquarters in the Kansas City Region

"The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA's first North American facility reaffirms our state's strategic advantages for growing companies," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "We have created a pro-business environment that provides stability for businesses as they enter the U.S. market or expand within it. Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters."

The new location will provide TAB USA with proximity to its current North American customer base and the opportunity to distribute products quickly throughout North and South America. The company noted the Kansas City region's central location and strong workforce as major factors in its selection.

"The new facility in Liberty will allow TAB increased capabilities for distribution throughout North America and access to a skilled local workforce," said Troy Livingston, CEO of TAB USA. "Whether in our vehicles or homes, batteries and electrical storage are an integral part of daily life, and TAB USA has the products our customers need to successfully power their lives and businesses."

The Kansas City region is a leading North American industrial hub, with 70 million square feet of industrial development delivered in the last 10 years and an unmatched central location that gives companies the advantage of providing two-day shipping to 90% of the contiguous U.S.

"TAB USA's selection of Liberty, Missouri, for its first North American facility underscores the strategic advantages of the Kansas City region as a leading industrial hub and major attractor of foreign direct investment," said Elli Bowen, vice president of KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "Our region continues to attract companies looking to expand or invest in new operations in North America, thanks to prime access to transportation networks, an established talent pipeline and available Class A industrial product, and we're excited to see TAB USA join that growing list."

About TAB

TAB creates durable, powerful and innovative batteries for the industrial and automotive sectors, producing a wide range of flooded lead-acid, VRLA AGM, VRLA Gel, SLI and lithium-ion batteries in locations across the world. Its high-quality batteries are distributed throughout Europe, Asia and North America. http://www.tab.si

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Global Design and KC Heartland. thinkKC.com

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." The KC region is a center for leading industries including technology, logistics, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community. http://www.KC.org

Media Contact

Sam Brancato, Violet PR, 862.754.3332, [email protected], https://www.violetpr.com/

