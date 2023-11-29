Industrial Executive Search Leader John Davidson Joins Focus Search Partners as Managing Director

"John is a well-known talent partner in the industrial and mobility sectors, and he will undoubtedly expand our offerings across these dynamic and growing spaces," said Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner at Focus Search Partners. Post this

Prior to joining Focus Search Partners, John served as partner at a large global executive search firm. He is an advisory board member at BRW Enterprise, which is retained by job seekers to identify executive and board-level opportunities. He is also a board member at DataPrime, an AI and machine learning company focused on driving significant EBITDA gains at private equity-backed companies.

"Focus Search Partners is renowned for its unwavering commitment to white-glove service and unparalleled industry expertise. The firm's growth trajectory and expansive array of solutions have established it as a premier hub, offering seasoned search professionals, such as myself, a platform to thrive while delivering exceptional service to a specialized client base. I look forward to bolstering the Focus Search Partners strategy and collaborating across the enterprise," said Davidson.

About Focus Search Partners

Focus Search Partners is an award-winning retained executive and interim search solutions firm specializing in the executive recruitment and board development for evolving and established businesses, both public and privately held. We build teams that grow companies. Learn more at focussearchpartners.com.

