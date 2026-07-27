Industrial Facilities Report Significant Operational Savings with Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Water Filtration Solutions

"Industrial facilities are increasingly evaluating water filtration based on total operational impact rather than initial purchase price." Nagui Elyas, CEO, Tekleen Post this

A recent application at a global technology company's hyperscale data center demonstrated the operational advantages of a Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Water Filtration Solution within a mission-critical cooling system. Engineering analysis demonstrated up to a 96% reduction in filtration cleaning water use while maintaining uninterrupted flow during every automatic backwash cycle. Unlike traditional sand media filtration, which interrupts flow during backwash, the Tekleen solution automatically cleans the screen in less than 10 seconds while filtration continues uninterrupted.

For comparable cooling applications, engineering analyses indicate that customers typically achieve payback within 18 to 24 months through a combination of lower water and wastewater consumption, reduced maintenance labor, preserved cooling efficiency, and reduced operational risk.

According to the facility's operating team, implementing Tekleen's engineered water filtration solution significantly reduced maintenance requirements, improved cooling system stability, and strengthened confidence in maintaining uninterrupted operation across critical infrastructure.

Similar operational improvements are being reported in heavy industrial applications. A major North American steel manufacturing operation reported measurable improvements after implementing Tekleen's engineered water filtration solution within its cooling water system. Continuous removal of suspended solids reduced manual maintenance, improved spray nozzle performance, lowered water and wastewater handling costs, and contributed to estimated operational savings of $40,000 to $50,000 annually per cooling loop, before accounting for additional benefits such as avoided downtime, reduced chemical consumption, pumping efficiency improvements, and extended equipment life.

According to the facility's operations team, continuous removal of suspended solids helped establish a more predictable maintenance program, improved cooling system reliability, and reduced ongoing operating costs throughout the facility.

"Industrial facilities are increasingly evaluating water filtration based on total operational impact rather than initial purchase price," said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen. "Water conservation, labor efficiency, equipment protection, energy performance, and uninterrupted flow during backwash all contribute to the long-term value our customers are reporting."

Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekleen, added, "Across the industries we serve, we're seeing a consistent trend. Customers are reporting meaningful operational savings through lower maintenance requirements, significant reductions in water used during automatic backwash, improved equipment reliability, and lower lifecycle operating costs. These measurable outcomes reinforce the long-term value of engineered water filtration solutions."

Across recent customer applications, Tekleen has seen industrial facilities report:

Up to 96% reduction in filtration cleaning water use.

Significant reductions in replacement media costs, maintenance labor, water consumption, and wastewater handling costs, depending on the filtration system being replaced.Lower maintenance labor requirements.

Improved cooling system reliability.

Uninterrupted flow during every automatic backwash cycle.

Typical payback periods of 18 to 24 months.

Estimated operational savings of $40,000 to $50,000 annually per cooling loop in representative heavy industrial applications.



Unlike conventional filtration systems that interrupt production during backwash, Tekleen continues filtering while automatically cleaning the screen, helping facilities maintain reliable operation with minimal operator intervention.For more than 40 years, Tekleen has engineered water filtration solutions around each customer's process, not simply around the filter. This engineering-first philosophy continues to help industrial facilities reduce water consumption, protect critical equipment, improve operational reliability, and lower lifecycle operating costs.

About Tekleen

For more than 40 years, Tekleen has designed and manufactured engineered automatic self-cleaning water filtration solutions for industrial, municipal, irrigation, and commercial applications worldwide. Tekleen solutions help organizations reduce water consumption, lower maintenance requirements, protect critical equipment, minimize lifecycle operating costs, and maintain uninterrupted flow during every automatic backwash cycle.

Editorial Note

To protect customer confidentiality, the names of companies, facilities, operational personnel, and certain site-specific operating data have been omitted or generalized. The operational results presented are derived from actual customer applications and representative engineering analyses. Actual results will vary depending on system configuration, water quality, operating conditions, and local utility costs.

Media Contact

Hani Philobbos, Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Filters, 1 310 839 2828 310 839 2828, [email protected], www.tekleen.com

SOURCE Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Filters