Industrial Inspection & Analysis Acquires Aerial & Crane Experts, Inc.

"We are excited to have Aerial & Crane Experts join IIA, and we look forward to growing together. As we leverage our combined crane and lift expertise, inspection services, and geographic footprint, this acquisition represents a win for both of our companies, as well as current and future customers," says Christopher Niebuhr, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Inspection & Analysis. "ACE will enhance IIA's premier mobile crane inspection services division and allow us to better serve customers on the West Coast. We are excited to welcome Aerial & Crane Experts, Inc.'s talented team to the IIA family."

About Aerial & Crane Experts, Inc.

With over 40 years of experience, Aerial & Crane Experts, Inc. is a full-service inspection and certification company of material handling equipment and personnel lifts. ACE is a Cal-OSHA and Fed-OSHA Maritime accredited company and performs all inspections in compliance with the current ASME, State and Federal regulations.

"Our ACE team prides itself on timely responsiveness and service. We believe our vision matches that of IIA, and that this pairing will continue to exceed customer expectations. IIA's comprehensive service offerings will also provide turnkey solutions to ACE customers, with the addition of NDE capabilities and LLT testing," says Todd Drake, CEO of Aerial & Crane Experts, Inc. "As part of the Industrial Inspection & Analysis family, we will be able to provide our customers access to additional inspection, engineering, and laboratory services that complement what we do."

About Industrial Inspection & Analysis

With roots dating back more than 100 years, Industrial Inspection & Analysis is a leading inspection provider focused on quality and safety for numerous industries. In both field and lab settings, IIA offers a full range of lift, crane, fire, and engineering solutions in addition to non-destructive examinations (NDE), testing and certification to ensure safety, performance, and compliance. With service as its priority, IIA has an extensive footprint across North America and an ever-expanding global presence in the industrial sector.

As part of our mission to make the world safer, Industrial Inspection & Analysis is committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, and to helping customers do so as well. Visit Industrial-IA.com.

Industrial Inspection & Analysis Services

Lifting Services: We have decades of experience providing on-site inspections and certifications and minor repair services to ensure the safety of overhead cranes, airline ground support equipment (GSE), bucket and fire trucks, and other aerial and lift devices. Industrial Inspection & Analysis is one of the only companies in the U.S. that offers on-site, live line tool testing for the electrical power industry.

Industrial Inspections: IIA's expert technicians are available 24/7 to support planned or unplanned inspection needs. Our toolkit includes both traditional and Advanced NDE methods, such as corrosion mapping and laser profilometry, as well as proprietary technology like PASS® and ARMUT® for non-intrusive valve, vessel/tank and pipe inspection, and FAA-licensed drone inspections with intrinsically safe (IS), explosion-proof (EX) cameras.

Engineering Services: Combined with inspection services, IIA's turnkey engineering solutions solve quality and design challenges more efficiently in a wide variety of industries and applications. Our multidisciplinary engineering expertise includes reverse engineering, structural/civil, mechanical, crane accident investigation, lift planning and engineering, welding and materials and electrical.

Laboratory Services: Industrial Inspection & Analysis has grown to become one of the largest and most trusted providers of lab services in North America and beyond. Serving a spectrum of industries, our lab capabilities include metallurgical, non-destructive, dimensional, mechanical, EMC/EMI, consumer goods, calibration, environmental and chemical analysis.

Media Contact

Vicki Douglass, Industrial Inspection & Analysis, 1 470-646-6264, [email protected], www.industrial-ia.com

