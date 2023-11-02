Industrial Inspection & Analysis Acquires Q-PLUS Labs to Expand to West Coast

"Q-PLUS Labs will enhance Industrial Inspection & Analysis's premier Laboratory Services division and allow us to better serve customers on the West Coast by combining lab expertise, technology and geographic footprint," says Christopher Niebuhr, CEO of Industrial Inspection & Analysis. Post this

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Industrial Inspection & Analysis has an extensive footprint across North America and an ever-expanding global presence in the industrial sector. With the addition of Q-PLUS Labs, Industrial Inspection & Analysis has 15 locations, including nine laboratories, across North America and China.

"We are excited to bring Q-PLUS Labs on board, and we look forward to growing together. As we leverage our combined lab expertise, technology and geographic footprint, this acquisition represents a win for both of our companies, as well as current and future customers," says Christopher Niebuhr, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Inspection & Analysis. "Q-PLUS Labs will enhance Industrial Inspection & Analysis's premier Laboratory Services division and allow us to better serve customers on the West Coast. We are excited to welcome Q-PLUS Labs' talented team to the IIA family."

About Q-PLUS Labs

Since its founding in 1987, Q-PLUS Labs has built a reputation as a leader providing a wide range of quality dimensional measurement, inspection, reverse engineering, 3D scanning, CT scanning, modeling, part sorting and quality-related services and products. Q-PLUS Labs is ISO 9001:2015 registered, ISO 13485:2016 and AS9100D certified, and ISO 17025:2017 accredited.

"The team at Q-PLUS Labs has decades of experience helping manufacturers perfect their products. We are excited to bring our expertise and culture of excellence to Industrial Inspection & Analysis," says Mike Knicker, CEO of Q-PLUS Labs. "As part of the Industrial Inspection & Analysis family, we will be able to provide our customers access to additional laboratory, inspection and engineering services that complement what we do, while still providing the great customer service and perfectionism we are known for."

About Industrial Inspection & Analysis

Industrial Inspection & Analysis is a leading inspection provider for a wide array of industries since its inception almost 100 years ago. In both laboratory and field settings, we offer a full range of non-destructive examinations (NDE), testing and certification, and lift, crane, fire and engineering solutions to ensure safety, performance and compliance. Driven by growth, Industrial Inspection & Analysis has an extensive footprint across North America and an ever-expanding global presence in the industrial sector.

As part of our mission to make the world safer, Industrial Inspection & Analysis is committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, and to helping customers do so as well. Visit Industrial-IA.com.

