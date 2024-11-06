Industrial Inspection & Analysis Acquires Tribologik Laboratories

"This acquisition allows IIA to offer an entirely new service line in critical fluids analysis and expand its geographic reach," says Christopher Niebuhr, IIA's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, IIA has an extensive footprint across North America and an ever-expanding presence in the industrial sector. With the addition of Tribologik, IIA has 18 locations, including 11 laboratories, across North America.

"This acquisition allows IIA to offer an entirely new service line in critical fluids analysis and expand its geographic reach," says Christopher Niebuhr, IIA's Chief Executive Officer. "The lubricant and fuel analysis capability that Tribologik brings to our portfolio goes beyond simply providing our lift vehicle fleet customers with money saving reduced maintenance costs. We see tremendous opportunity to service our Facility customers with rapid analysis of their rotating equipment fluids as well."

"Tribologik is among the best in the business," Niebuhr continued "and we are excited to welcome the Tribologik team to IIA. We look forward to growing together and leveraging our combined strengths and capabilities."

"For the past 40 years, the team at Tribologik has helped customers enhance productivity and safety, and minimize pollutant emissions into the environment. I am proud of the work we have done and excited about our future with IIA," says Nicholas Reich, Vice President Tribologik "As part of the IIA family, we will be able to provide our customers access to additional laboratory and inspection services that compliment what we do, while continuing to provide the world-class services we are known for."

About Industrial Inspection & Analysis

With roots that date back nearly a century, IIA is a leading inspection provider for an array of industries. In both laboratory and field settings, we offer a full range of non-destructive examinations (NDE), testing and certification solutions to ensure safety, performance and compliance. As part of our mission to make the world safer, IIA is committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, and to helping companies do so as well. Visit us online at Industrial-IA.com.

About Predictive Maintenance Corporation / Tribologik Laboratories

Predictive Maintenance Corporation and Tribologik® Laboratories are based in Montreal, Quebec and Hammond, Indiana. For forty years, their mission has been to provide world class laboratory services to optimize productivity and efficiency to improve safety and minimize pollutant emissions into the environment. They are a lab leader in fuel, oil, coolant and grease analysis and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. Visit Tribologik.com.

IIA Services

• Laboratory Services: IIA has grown to become one of the largest and most trusted providers of lab services in North America and beyond. Serving a spectrum of industries, our capabilities include metallurgical, non-destructive, dimensional, mechanical, EMC/EMI, consumer goods, calibration, environmental, chemical analysis, and lubricant, fuel, coolant and grease testing.

• Industrial Inspection Services: IIA's expert technicians are available 24/7 to support planned or unplanned inspection needs. Our toolkit includes turnkey solutions of both traditional and advanced NDE methods, such as corrosion mapping and laser profilometry, as well as engineers who can solve quality and design challenges that we uncover during inspections. Our multidisciplinary engineering expertise includes structural/civil, mechanical, reverse engineering, crane accident investigation, lift planning and engineering, welding and materials and electrical. We also bring patented, proprietary tools like PASS® for non-intrusive valve testing and ARMUT® to address unique issues.

• Asset & Infrastructure Inspection Services: We have decades of experience providing on-site inspections and certifications and repair services to ensure the safety of overhead cranes, airline ground support equipment (GSE), bucket and fire trucks, stevedoring/maritime equipment, and other aerial and lift devices as well as bridges, light poles, and other critical infrastructure. IIA is one of few companies in the U.S. that offers on-site, live line tool testing for the electrical power industry.

