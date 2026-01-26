Industrial Psychologist Dr. Jonathan Dapra's "From 50 to 500" Honored as Top Business Leadership Book

The Maincrest Media Award serves as a powerful reminder of "From 50 to 500's" continued sales success and confirms its practical application in the leadership field.It is a "highly functional toolbox" that resonates with the global SMB market. Post this

Validation of a Breakthrough Framework

The Maincrest Media Award serves as a powerful reminder of the book's continued sales success and confirms its practical application in the field. Dr. Dapra, a Senior Member of the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), has integrated decades of rigorous research into a "highly functional toolbox" that resonates with the global SMB market.

The book's proprietary High Impact Leadership® model has become a standard for industry leaders. "From 50 to 500 is loaded with valuable insight, relevant business cases, and motivation to learn, grow, and succeed," says Navy Seal (retired) and leadership author Marty Strong.

Alaric Inc.: Partners to the World's Small Businesses

The book's ongoing validity reinforces the practice approach at Alaric, where Dr. Dapra serves as Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer. In 2026, Alaric is using this distinct knowledge to launch a unique Executive Development Network. Alaric CEO Jonas Akerman is eager to see this new platform connect small cohorts of similar SMB leaders in a dynamic peer environment, providing a first-of-its-kind forum for collaboration on critical business challenges and growth opportunities. Members will have the opportunity to learn from well-known subject matter experts and attend quarterly webinars featuring industry veterans and leaders of exceptionally successful companies.

From 50 to 500 is available in print, e-book, and audiobook formats from booksellers worldwide.

About Lead Author Dr. Jonathan Dapra

Dr. Jonathan Dapra is an industrial psychologist, tenured and endowed professor at Plymouth State University, and a regularly sought-after speaker and coach. As the lead author of the best-selling "From 50 to 500" and Co-founder of Alaric Inc., he provides the leadership development resources and strategic research required by the world's small companies to scale with scientific precision.

Alaric Inc.

Alaric's founders saw a gap in leadership development, specifically for small businesses, those companies that drive over 98 percent of the world's economies. They founded the company to help small-to-midsized business leaders gain insights, solutions, and support that is readily available to executives in large organizations.

Media Contact

Media Contact

Denise Hutchins, Alaric Inc., 1 603.901.3103, [email protected], www.alaricpartners.com

