Industrial Scientific Adds New Features, Upgrades to Radius BZ1 Area Monitor

Along with a more rugged case design and the addition of an IR sensor, the device now boasts an impressive runtime of up to 50 days. This upgrade not only reduces the frequency of required service and maintenance but also enables the Radius BZ1 to remain deployed for extended periods. With a 700% increase in runtime and more rugged case design, users can expect enhanced durability, reduced downtime, and greater operational efficiency with the new and improved Radius BZ1.

"These new sensor options combined with an increased runtime and more rugged design make the Radius BZ1 the ideal solution for fenceline, perimeter monitoring, hot work applications, and other area monitoring applications to ensure users can collect the information they need to make the most informed decisions on site," said Jason Kettler, Senior Product Manager, Industrial Scientific. "We're excited to see these safety benefits in action and hope they give safety managers and industrial hygienists the confidence they need to make the best, safest decision in an emergency, which moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of ending death on the job by 2050."

The Radius BZ1 is a rugged, portable area monitor that can be deployed in seconds to monitor up to seven gases simultaneously in the world's harshest environments. Alarms that sound at 108dB, bold LED lights, and clear alarm action messages like "EVACUATE" cut through even the busiest work areas. With local and remote monitoring options, everyone from teams working nearby to safety managers off site will know there's a hazard and how to respond.

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

