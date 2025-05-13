Industrial Scientific Celebrates Dual Wins in the Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Awards

The Ventis Pro5 and Tango TX2 empower workers with the information they need to stay safe in even the most challenging environments. These products exemplify our dedication to continuous innovation, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of safety professionals. - Nick Pflugh Post this

The Ventis Pro5 with PID Sensor is designed to ensure worker safety in challenging environments like confined spaces. Featuring advanced photoionization detection (PID) technology, it offers real-time monitoring and precise readings of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Its compact design, user-friendly interface, and connectivity options make it an essential tool for confined space safety.

The Tango TX2 is a dual-gas monitor engineered for simplicity and reliability, enhancing safety protocols with its robust performance and long-lasting battery life. The Tango TX2 can simultaneously monitor HCN and CO, among other gases, providing fire and hazmat personnel with the critical data needed to make informed safety decisions in hazardous environments. Coupling these award-winning products with Industrial Scientific's iNet platform further improves safety outcomes through proactive maintenance and enhanced access to data insights.

"OH&S's annual Industrial Hygiene award program aims to help IH professionals spotlight effective, novel solutions that address real-world occupational health risks," says David Kopf, executive editor and publisher, Occupational Health and Safety. "We try to cover a wide breadth of categories so that winners represent a full spectrum of solutions, while simultaneously highlighting some of the categories that are big drivers in innovation, such as gas detection, software, apps, wearables, and IoT."

"We are honored to receive these awards from OH&S, which recognize our ongoing commitment to advancing safety technology," says Nick Pflugh, vice president, commercial, Industrial Scientific. "For decades, we have been evolving within the industry to provide cutting-edge solutions. The Ventis Pro5 and Tango TX2 empower workers with the information they need to stay safe in even the most challenging environments. These products exemplify our dedication to continuous innovation, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of safety professionals. "

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

