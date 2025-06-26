Industrial Scientific Continues 40th Anniversary Celebrations with '40 Days of Caring' Initiative

"Our people have always embraced the opportunity to serve, and this year, they've gone above and beyond. The enthusiasm for '40 Days of Caring' has been incredible, and i's a testament to how our team operates." - Zack Burger, VP, human resources, Industrial Scientific. Post this

"For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has stood for preserving human life," says Parker Burke, president, Industrial Scientific. "This mission extends beyond the workplace and into the communities we call home. '40 Days of Caring' is a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude, give back, and reflect the values that have guided us since the beginning."

Throughout the summer, employees will participate in organized volunteer activities with nonprofits and community organizations focused on education, sustainability, health and human services, animal welfare, and more. These events not only strengthen local partnerships but also reflect the company's vision of ending death on the job by 2050 through care, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

"Our people have always embraced the opportunity to serve, and this year, they've gone above and beyond," says Zack Burger, vice president, human resources, Industrial Scientific. "The enthusiasm for '40 Days of Caring' has been incredible, and it's a testament to how our team operates. 'Serving Others is Our Greatest Joy' and our '40 Days of Caring' initiative showcases our team's commitment to service perfectly."

The initiative will primarily run throughout the summer—with select volunteer days taking place later this year—and is part of a broader year-long celebration of Industrial Scientific's 40-year legacy of innovation, service, and life-saving technology.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

