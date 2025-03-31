Industrial Scientific Continues to Streamline Gas Detection Safety with New Area Monitor

The Vector™ AM7 Area Monitor is now available to order and will begin shipping this summer.

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in connected gas detection programs that automate safety workflows, has revealed its latest area monitoring solution—the Vector™ AM7 Area Monitor.

The Vector AM7 is designed to streamline gas detection needs with unparalleled versatility and efficiency to significantly improve situational awareness, site uptime, communications, and multiple facets of day-to-day operations. Engineered with customer needs at its core, the Vector AM7's innovative design enables easier mounting and transport, making deployment a breeze.

With easier deployment, users can ensure the monitor is exactly where they need it and without it being in the way of work being done.

By utilizing the same trusted SafeCore® Module featured in the Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor, the Vector AM7 can monitor up to seven gases simultaneously. With 22 sensor options that cover toxic gases, flammable/combustible gases, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as sensor options that include Catalytic, IR, and PID, users can swap sensors as needed based on their application.

It also includes flexible communication options—including LENS® Wireless peer-to-peer connectivity, and 4G cellular—allowing users to share real-time alarm and instrument readings between connected devices and improve situational awareness no matter where they're located. Taking connected safety to new heights, the Vector AM7 can transmit critical data and insights to safety leaders instantaneously through the iNet® platform.

Simultaneously, the Vector AM7's optimized storage design makes it stackable, easy to transport, and ideal for various industrial applications–including oil and gas, chemicals, fire and emergency response services, pulp and paper, and utilities. With a more accessible design, maintenance is also more straightforward, minimizing downtime and operational interruptions. Optimized charging accessories can also reduce electrical and infrastructure costs, making it a smart investment for any workplace.

The Vector AM7 can run for up to 75 days and can house up to three replaceable batteries to ensure 24/7 continuous operation, without the need for frequent recharging. Users can swap out batteries in non-hazardous areas without ever needing to power the monitor off. Long-term, this minimizes downtime, as well as maintenance and operating costs, by allowing operations to continue without waiting for charged devices.

"The launch of the Vector AM7 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative and reliable safety solutions," says Andreas Schmid, vice president of product and technology, Industrial Scientific. "With its multi-faceted design and advanced communication capabilities, the Vector AM7 meets the demanding needs of our customers—no matter their industrial application. We are excited to see this groundbreaking area monitor improve situational awareness, streamline operations, enhance safety, and ultimately aid in Our Mission of ending death on the job by 2050."

The Vector AM7 is now available to order and will begin shipping this summer.

Learn more about the Vector AM7 Area Monitor by visiting https://www.indsci.com/en/gas-detectors/area/vector-am7

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

