Industrial Scientific Debuts Relay Control and Modbus Integration Capabilities for Gas Detection

The Modbus capability seamlessly integrates by using standard industrial communication protocols, which provides users access to both device and sensor data for each connected peer device. This provides users in industrial settings with increased visibility into conditions across their site and allows for advanced decision logic by integrating with a user's existing control systems.

This increased capability is also possible by taking advantage of Industrial Scientific's peer-to-peer wireless capabilities that limit the number of Modbus connections required.

"These connectivity options for the Radius BZ1 Area Monitor give customers the opportunity to reliably integrate their gas detection program with their existing control systems," says Jason Kettler, senior product manager, Industrial Scientific. "Whether they're in industries like upstream oil or applications like emergency response, these capabilities help provide increased visibility into site conditions and worker safety, while moving us closer to achieving Our Vision of ending death on the job by 2050."

The Radius BZ1 is a rugged, portable area monitor that can be deployed in seconds to monitor up to seven gases simultaneously in the world's harshest environments. By relying on the updated capabilities of the RGX Gateway, it can be easier to connect and integrate with user's control systems and automate their safety response protocols so safety managers, no matter their location, will know there's a hazard and how to respond.

To learn more about the Radius BZ1 Area Monitor and the RGX Gateway's updated integration capabilities, visit https://www.indsci.com/en/gas-detectors/area/radius-bz1

